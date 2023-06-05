Subscribe
Previous / WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to boost title hopes
WRC / Rally Italy News

Rovanpera surprised by WRC Sardinia points haul after "clever drive"

Kalle Rovanpera was surprised to extend his World Rally Championship points lead at Rally Sardinia, which he openly admitted is one of his least favoured events on the calendar.

Tom Howard
By:
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The reigning world champion was expecting a tall order in Sardinia starting first on the gravel stages on Friday at a rally that has yielded a best result of fifth in three previous top-tier attempts.

However, the Finn finished third behind Hyundai duo Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi after coming through desperately tricky conditions on Friday morning, before rain showers added to the challenge across the remainder of the weekend.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a relatively trouble-free run through the 19 stages, although he did suffer a scare on Friday when he had to take evasive action after encountering a small herd of cows during the first pass through the 49.9km Monte Lerno stage.

Rovanpera added an extra five points to his haul by winning the rally-ending and rain-impacted Power Stage by a margin of 4.7s over M-Sport's Ott Tanak.

"I didn't think we would be getting 20 points when I came here but yeah, the plan was to try to be fast and steady the whole weekend," Rovanpera told Motorsport.com.

"We knew we had the pace when needed and we were clever when we needed to be, so I think it was a really clever drive from our side.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"This has always been a tricky event for me personally. We had quite good pace overall and stayed out of trouble and at the start of the weekend I really didn't expect that we could end it with this many points."

When asked about his Power Stage win he added: "It was a good plan, to be honest, and after yesterday we tried to focus on the Power Stage.

"There were still some cars with good tyres like us and it was a good run through so happy with the points."

Rovanpera's points haul has extended his championship lead to 25 points over Neuville, who has climbed into second spot following his victory on Sunday.

The championship heads to Africa for Safari Rally Kenya (22-25 June) which was where he scored one of six wins on his way to a record-breaking 2022 world title.

shares
comments

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to boost title hopes
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Lappi frustrated to miss out on "big chance" for WRC victory in Italy

Lappi frustrated to miss out on "big chance" for WRC victory in Italy

WRC
Rally Italy

Lappi frustrated to miss out on "big chance" for WRC victory in Italy Lappi frustrated to miss out on "big chance" for WRC victory in Italy

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to boost title hopes

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to boost title hopes

WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to boost title hopes WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to boost title hopes

Latest news

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted Dunlop: “People haven’t come near me” as Isle of Man TT Superbike doubts mounted

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe