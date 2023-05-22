Subscribe
Previous / WRC closing in on 14-round 2024 calendar
WRC News

Safari Rally Kenya added to Sordo’s WRC programme

Hyundai Motorsport has announced that Dani Sordo will contest next month's Safari Rally Kenya round of the World Rally Championship.

Tom Howard
By:
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The team’s plans for its third car for the remainder of the WRC season are yet to be determined following the tragic passing of Craig Breen, who had been sharing the entry with Sordo this season.

Veteran Sordo had been announced to pilot the third i20 N for Portugal two weeks ago, where he finished second, before Breen’s death in a Croatia testing accident in April.

The South Korean marque has however confirmed that Sordo won’t contest all of the remaining rallies on the calendar, but has selected the 40-year-old for next week’s round in Sardinia (1-4 June), with the following round in Kenya (22-25 June) now added to his programme.

Sordo wasn’t selected to take part in Kenya last year as Oliver Solberg piloted the third car in one of his eight outings, before the team elected to part ways with the driver before the end of the season.

Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul told Motorsport.com in Portugal that the process to complete its driver line-up is ongoing, with the squad looking to the long term with its decision.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Abiteboul has hinted that a younger driver is perhaps the team’s preferred candidate which has sparked suggestions that WRC2 champion Emil Lindholm is among the contenders for the drive.

"One thing that I can confirm is that Dani will not be doing all of the rallies and our line-up will be announced in due course and is in the process of being built," said Abiteboul.

"We are looking into it but it is too early to make a particular announcement. The only thing I can say is that we are not just looking into this year we are looking at where we want to be next year and the year after that.

"I don't want to see the exercise that we have to do in a very unfortunate circumstance as a gap filling exercise. I want to see that as a strategic decision for the team and for the company.

"We have got hope and expectation to be here for the long term, that is why we can only look at this question of driver line-up for the remainder of this season with the perspective of a long-term impact on the team.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC closing in on 14-round 2024 calendar
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

WRC
Rally Portugal

Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

FIA president "horrified" at Baja Rally attack

FIA president "horrified" at Baja Rally attack

Other rally

FIA president "horrified" at Baja Rally attack FIA president "horrified" at Baja Rally attack

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Latest news

Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?

Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?

F1 Formula 1

Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1? Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?

McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500

Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500 Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe