Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023

By:
, News editor

The Safari Rally will remain on the World Championship calendar until 2023 at least and possibly beyond following its successful return to rallying’s top tier after a 19-year hiatus.

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023

The long-awaited return of one of rallying’s most iconic event’s proved a hit with drivers, teams and fans, as Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier triumphed in one of the WRC’s toughest and most spectacular events.

The WRC received a particularly warm reception from Kenyan locals as fans lined the streets and filled spectator areas to welcome the championship back after almost two decades away.

WRC has confirmed to Motorsport.com that a multi-year agreement has already been signed to ensure its immediate future on the WRC schedule. The event was due to return last year before the COVID-19 forced its postponement to this year.

“The agreement that has been signed with the promoter is for a few years. The idea is to have them in the calendar for at least three years,” FIA Rally director Yves Matton told Motorsport.com.

However, Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta, who was on hand to start the event and present the trophies, declared on the podium that the event will remain on the WRC calendar until 2026 and that his government are already committing financial support for the next event.

“It gives me great pleasure, therefore, to announce, that we have agreed, with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the World Rally Championship (WRC), to continue hosting the Safari Rally in Kenya, every year until 2026,” said Kenyatta in several reports.

A deal until 2026 for the Safari Rally is yet to be confirmed by the WRC.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC with the team

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC with the team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

After seeking clarification on the president’s comments, the WRC maintained only its existing multi-year deal is in place currently.

“Safari Rally Kenya proved the amazing success we all hoped, and expected, it would be,” a WRC Promoter spokesman told Motorsport.com.

“The rally received an incredible welcome from the locals, whose enthusiasm and passion for the Safari has not diminished one bit in the 19 years the championship has been away.

“It has a fabled history in motorsport and provided an arduous challenge that the drivers took on with great gusto.

“We currently have an existing multi-year agreement in place with the Safari Rally and are already looking forward to returning in 2022.”

Rally winner Ogier had mixed feelings about the Safari Rally before the event, but speaking afterwards he was of firm belief the rally should be a permanent fixture on the calendar.

“Honestly I would say yes,” said Ogier, when asked whether the event should become a regular WRC rally.

“WRC needs diversity and I think it is nice and this weekend was definitely entertaining.

“I’m sure a lot of people enjoyed watching the action and for us it is something very different.

“Also when you see the enthusiasm of the local people that makes us very happy. I enjoyed the week a lot especially after a long time where we haven’t seen spectators for a while, it was unbelievable to see the amount of people on road sections.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras

Previous article

Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras
Load comments

Trending

1
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Earnhardt Wants to Win at 'Home' Myrtle Beach

4
NASCAR Cup

Victory Lap tribute unveiled for outgoing sponsor

5
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin frustrated "he can't see the checkered right now"

Latest news
Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023
WRC

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023

55m
Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras
WRC

Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras

21 h
Ogier: Relief to reach finish of “crazy” Safari Rally
WRC

Ogier: Relief to reach finish of “crazy” Safari Rally

Jun 29, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Jun 28, 2021
Hyundai vows to find answers for “unacceptable” WRC reliability
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai vows to find answers for “unacceptable” WRC reliability

Jun 28, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Hyundai vows to find answers for “unacceptable” reliability 00:43
WRC
Jun 28, 2021

WRC: Hyundai vows to find answers for “unacceptable” reliability

Safari Rally Kenya Wolf Power Stage Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 27, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 27, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Afternoon Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Afternoon Highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 26, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Afternoon Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 26, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Morning Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras Rally Kenya
WRC

Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras

Ogier: Relief to reach finish of “crazy” Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Ogier: Relief to reach finish of “crazy” Safari Rally

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Prime
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Trending Today

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

BUSCH: Earnhardt Wants to Win at 'Home' Myrtle Beach
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Earnhardt Wants to Win at 'Home' Myrtle Beach

Victory Lap tribute unveiled for outgoing sponsor
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Victory Lap tribute unveiled for outgoing sponsor

Hamlin frustrated "he can't see the checkered right now"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin frustrated "he can't see the checkered right now"

Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Motorsport Games & ACO enhance and extend Le Mans Esports Series joint venture
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games & ACO enhance and extend Le Mans Esports Series joint venture

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021

Latest news

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023
WRC WRC

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023

Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: The Good, The Bad and a Dazzle of zebras

Ogier: Relief to reach finish of “crazy” Safari Rally
WRC WRC

Ogier: Relief to reach finish of “crazy” Safari Rally

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime
WRC WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.