Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Evans: “Clear we won’t catch” WRC Sardinia leader Ogier Next / Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in Rally Sardinia interview
WRC / Rally Italy Leg report

Italy WRC: Ogier extends points lead with comfortable victory

By:
, News editor

Sebastien Ogier further extended his lead in the World Rally Championship with a comfortable victory in Rally Sardinia ahead of Toyota teammate and title rival Elfyn Evans.

The reigning world champion and co-driver Julien Ingrassia managed their advantage over Evans in the event's final four stages on Sunday to claim a 52nd career win and Toyota's first at Sardinia.

Evans finished 46s in arrears, but not without a scare on the final stage when his Yaris briefly stalled after ingesting water from a water splash. Luckily, he was able to fire up the car and only lost 18.2s.

Thierry Neuville salvaged a podium for Hyundai in third, after the Korean marque had dominated the event until Saturday afternoon when early leader Ott Tanak and teammate Dani Sordo both retired.

In what was a rally of attrition, only four WRC cars completed the distance as Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta equalled his best-ever finish in fourth, while WRC2 winner Jari Huttunen was fifth overall ahead of class rival Mads Ostberg.

Hyundai took the spoils on the Power Stage as Neuville claimed the five points from Tanak, who salvaged four points, while Kalle Rovanpera, Ogier and Sordo completed the stage points scorers.

Ogier now leads the championship by 11 points from Evans, with Neuville 29 points back in third.

Evans kicked off the final day with an impressive run through Stage 17 (Arzachena - Braniatogghiu) to claim his third stage win of the event.

The victory appeared to stave off Neuville in the battle for second, as Welshman Evans extended the gap to his rival by another 11s to create a margin of 33.7s as his Hyundai rival struggled for balance with his i20 Coupe.

Hyundai managed to repair Tanak and Sordo's cars after the pair retired from the lead and second place respectively in dramatic circumstances on Saturday.

Tanak was second fastest on his first stage back, 3.5s shy of Evans, while Sordo appeared to be saving his tyres for the later power stage.

"Let's say, for sure I didn't sleep well - it is like it is," Tanak said in his first interview since surrendering a healthy rally lead after hitting a rock.

Meanwhile, M-Sport's Gus Greensmith returned to the rally for a second time after failing to complete Saturday due to an electrical problem.

Neuville notched up his first stage win of the event in the first run through the short 7.79km (Aglientu - Santa Teresa) blast towards the coast, which also hosted the Power Stage.

The Belgian was 0.3s faster than Evans, as Rovanpera and Ogier shared third, 0.7s back.

The stage was not without drama but that belonged to the WRC2 category as erstwhile leader Ostberg (Citroen) suffered a front-left puncture that handed the lead back to Huttunen (Hyundai).

"I'm so f****** annoyed all the things happening all of the time," said an angry Ostberg at the stage end.

"These f****** s*** tyres - I touch absolutely nothing, straight away I have a puncture."

Third placed WRC2 driver Marco Bulacia rolled his Skoda, but continued and incredibly only lost 0.4s to Huttunen.

Evans won the penultimate stage of the rally by 0.8s from Ogier as the crews prepared themselves for the Power Stage finale.

Neuville was third fastest while his Hyundai teammates Tanak and Sordo crushed through the test, protecting their tyres for the finale.

The final power stage was claimed by Neuville from Tanak and Rovanpera as a stall from Evans left him 10th fastest on the test.

Earlier, Huttunen held off charge from Ostberg, who suffered a brake problem in the final stage to take the WRC2 honours.

The championship heads to Africa for the return of the Safari Rally Kenya on 24-27 June.

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Gap
1 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia
Toyota Yaris WRC
2 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin
Toyota Yaris WRC 32.900
3 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1'10.400
4 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
United Kingdom Daniel Barritt
Toyota Yaris WRC 5'43.200
5 Finland Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka
Hyundai i20 R5 9'21.900
6 Norway Mads Ostberg
Norway Torstein Eriksen
Citroën C3 Rally2 9'24.000
7 France Yohan Rossel
Alexandre Coria
Citroën C3 Rally2 10'26.500
8 Spain Pepe Lopez
Diego Vallejo
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 10'49.500
9 Jan Solans
Rodrigo Sanjuan
Citroën C3 Rally2 11'06.300
10 Marco Bulacia
Argentina Marcelo Der Ohannesian
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 11'17.700
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Evans: “Clear we won’t catch” WRC Sardinia leader Ogier

Previous article

Evans: “Clear we won’t catch” WRC Sardinia leader Ogier

Next article

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in Rally Sardinia interview

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in Rally Sardinia interview
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

22h
2
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
4
IndyCar

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news
Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability
WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

30m
Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier
WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier

2h
Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala
Video Inside
WRC

Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala

5h
Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
WRC

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

7h
Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in Rally Sardinia interview
WRC

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in Rally Sardinia interview

Jun 6, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Italia Sardegna - Wolf Power Stage Highlights 01:52
WRC
23h

Rally Italia Sardegna - Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Sunday Morning Highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 6, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Sunday Morning Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna Saturday afternoon highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 5, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna Saturday afternoon highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Saturday Morning Highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 5, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Saturday Morning Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 5, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Afternoon Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier Rally Italy
WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime
FIA F2

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

Trending Today

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”
IndyCar IndyCar

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Past Baja overall champions
Score Score

Past Baja overall champions

Latest news

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability
WRC WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier
WRC WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier

Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
WRC WRC

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.