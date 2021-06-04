Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble
WRC / Rally Italy Stage report

Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo

By:
, News editor

Ott Tanak has opened up a comfortable lead over Hyundai team-mate Dani Sordo after winning five of the eight stages on a brutal opening day at Rally Sardinia.

Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo

After dominating the morning loop, the Hyundai driver reeled off another series of impressive stage times, making the most of his favourable road position on the rough and slippery gravel roads.

The Estonian heads into Saturday with a 19.4s lead over team-mate and two-time Sardinia winner Sordo, who with Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville, prevented him from recording a clean sweep of stage wins.

Sordo’s triumph in Stage 6 allowed the Spaniard to regain second overall after briefly losing out to Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier. He then extended his advantage with a win on the next stage, leaving the reigning world champion only 36.2s adrift remarkably, despite having to sweep the roads.

"I think it's been a very good day for us. We can be happy with it,” said Ogier. “There was of course no chance to fight with Ott, but dominating Elfyn [Evans] and Thierry was of course really good for us."

Read Also:

Drama struck Neuville on the penultimate stage as a right rear puncture cost him valuable time, handing fourth overall to Elfyn Evans, who has struggled to find the sweet spot in his Toyota.

Neuville did fight back in the final stage clawing back some much needed time as he shared the stage win with Sordo, as the pair set identical times.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

"Unfortunately not our day. We struggled in the first two stages, but then we had a lot of trouble and two punctures without hitting anything and staying in the middle of the road,” said Neuville, who is 1.2s adrift of fourth placed Evans. "We could have probably closed in the gap to Ogier without the puncture, and a stall in the last stage now. Quite a lot of things we have to sort."

Tanak continued from where he left off in the morning as he claimed his fifth stage win in a row after taking out the first run through the slippery Tempio Pausania 1, (12.08km).

The 2019 world champion completed the pass 4.9s faster than Ogier, who jumped to second overall, after Sordo dropped 10.2s to rally leader Tanak and could only finish fifth fastest.

Neuville was among those frustrated by the loose surface but was only 5.7s shy of Tanak, while Evans was fourth quickest.

Tanak’s run of stage wins came to halt on Stage 6 Erula - Tula (14.97km) when Sordo came to the fore. The Spaniard managed to defeat Tanak by 1.8s and with Ogier dropping 7.3s, as Sordo regained second overall from the reigning world champion.

Neuville was lucky to only drop a couple of seconds when he nudged a gate on his way to fourth just 0.5s quicker than Evans who was improving, but was still struggling to lean on his Yaris.

"I couldn't rotate the car, and there was a small gate. I went into neutral and had to re-engage gear, I lost a few seconds. I felt like I did a good stage without the mistake,” said Neuville.

The Hyundai driver was not so lucky on the second run through Tempio Pausania as a right rear puncture, caused by hitting a bank meant he lost 18.7s to Evans. It handed fourth overall to the Welshman.

The top of the times belonged to the other two Hyundai drivers as Sordo notched up his second win of the day, beating Tanak by three tenths of a second.

Neuville responded to share the final stage honours with Sordo, despite stalling the car and suffering a second puncture. Tanak was 5.6s back in third ahead of Ogier and Evans, who was left frustrated.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“We wanted more from the day. We're still here, but not as quickly as we would have liked to be here,” said Evans.

There was late trouble for seventh-placed M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith as a gearbox issue at the start forced the Briton to limp to the finish.

In WRC2, Mads Ostberg (Citroen) ended the day with a commanding 2m03s lead over Marco Bulacia, who lost 16s due to a spin in Stage 6.

One of the pre-event contenders Andreas Mikkelsen was forced to retire from the event after his Toksport Skoda sustained damage to the roll cage following his roll on Stage 4 this morning.

Rally Sardinia continues on Saturday with a further eight special stages beginning at 0708 BST.

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Author Tom Howard

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime
FIA F2

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

