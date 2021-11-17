Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ogier: WRC title fight has kept a lid on full-time career end emotions
WRC News

M-Sport: Loeb WRC 2022 return talks ongoing

By:
, News editor

M-Sport has confirmed there are “plenty of talks” ongoing with World Rally Championship legend Sebastien Loeb regarding a possible return next year.

M-Sport: Loeb WRC 2022 return talks ongoing

Nine-time WRC champion Loeb last contested a full-time WRC campaign in 2012 with Citroen, but has made semi-regular outings in the intervening years with the French manufacturer and subsequently with Hyundai, taking his record-extending 79th WRC victory on the 2018 Rally Spain.

He has been heavily linked to a part-time WRC comeback with M-Sport for several months, with speculation increasing after the Frenchman completed a test in the squad’s 2022 Rally1 hybrid Ford Puma following last month’s Rally Spain.

M-Sport is continuing to work on the project that theoretically could see 47-year-old Loeb line-up for the season opening Monte Carlo Rally, marking his first WRC event since last year’s Rally Turkey, where he finished third in a part-time drive for Hyundai.

The team has so far only confirmed new signing Craig Breen for next season’s move to hybrid Rally1 regulations, although it is expected Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith will retain their seats. The addition of Loeb, a title challenger in Extreme E this year for the Prodrive-run X44 team, could see the British team field a fourth part-time Puma entry.

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener said prior to this weekend’s season-ending Rally Monza that discussions are continuing with Loeb for next year, but are yet to reach a conclusion.

“There are plenty of talks but not much to talk about at the moment,” said Millener. “It is something we are still working on obviously, but unfortunately not in a position to say anything official about it.”

Asked if the talks with Loeb have held up the confirmation of its two full-time seats alongside Breen, Millener added: “We are in no real rush to announce too much we have got a bit of time to decide how we do it best. We have got an event this week and we have got a bit of time left.

“We will announce what we can, but we do have a bit of time still.”

Sébastien Loeb, Hyundai Motorsport

Sébastien Loeb, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: Helena El Mokni / Hyundai Motorsport

Read Also:

The prospect of Loeb perhaps returning to the WRC for next year’s Monte Carlo Rally could set up tantalising repeat of a head-to-head with the event’s record eight-time winner Sebastien Ogier.

Monte Carlo is set to be one of a handful of rallies Ogier will contest with Toyota next year following confirmation of his WRC full-time retirement at the end of this weekend’s season finale.

“It has always been nice fighting him during my career and it does bring such an attention to the event which can only be good for the sport,” Ogier told Motorsport.com, when asked about the prospect of Loeb competing in the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally.

“I can say in this way I will enjoy to have the chance to fight him one more time, but we also know that even when he is coming back it is not like it used to be a couple of years ago when it was definitely going to be a fight between the two of us. Now we have a couple of more drivers joining the show.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ogier: WRC title fight has kept a lid on full-time career end emotions
Previous article

Ogier: WRC title fight has kept a lid on full-time career end emotions
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Ogier: WRC title fight has kept a lid on full-time career end emotions Rally Monza
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier: WRC title fight has kept a lid on full-time career end emotions

Evans ready to give WRC title his "best shot" in Monza finale Rally Monza
Video Inside
WRC

Evans ready to give WRC title his "best shot" in Monza finale

The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC Prime
WRC

The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC

Sébastien Loeb More from
Sébastien Loeb
Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
Video Inside
WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

Loeb calls on XE supplier to fix issues that cost Saudi win Desert X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Loeb calls on XE supplier to fix issues that cost Saudi win

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime
WRC

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

M-Sport More from
M-Sport
M-Sport not anticipating shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats
Video Inside
WRC

M-Sport not anticipating shock signings for remaining 2022 WRC seats

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland
Video Inside
WRC

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Latest news

M-Sport: Loeb WRC 2022 return talks ongoing
WRC WRC

M-Sport: Loeb WRC 2022 return talks ongoing

Ogier: WRC title fight has kept a lid on full-time career end emotions
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Ogier: WRC title fight has kept a lid on full-time career end emotions

Evans ready to give WRC title his "best shot" in Monza finale
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Evans ready to give WRC title his "best shot" in Monza finale

Shock WRC return “important” for Suninen’s 2022 future
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Shock WRC return “important” for Suninen’s 2022 future

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC Prime

The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC

The McRae family name is steeped in rallying history, with eight British titles between Jimmy, Colin and Alister - plus the small matter of the 1995 WRC title too. Next on the conveyor of talent is Alister's 17-year-old Max McRae, who’s setting out in Australia to conquer the world of rallying and return the famous name to the WRC...

WRC
Nov 12, 2021
Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era Prime

Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era

As the World Rally Championship undergoes its biggest shift in regulations for a generation, teams are taking radical measures to prepare for its new era. Hyundai's unique approach involved conducting a private 1500km rally in Italy and Motorsport.com went to see how the team is preparing for 2022

WRC
Nov 4, 2021
How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Prime

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

While all pre-event chat focused on the two World Rally Championship title fighters, their closest challenger charged into the spotlight on Rally Spain. Thierry Neuville's star turn and another strong drive from Elfyn Evans in his fight with Sebastien Ogier made for an intriguing event as the 2021 campaign nears its crunch point

WRC
Oct 18, 2021
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Prime

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Two decades after Petter Solberg emerged as a World Rally Championship winner, his son Oliver is ready to take the WRC by storm. Having secured a part-time WRC factory drive for Hyundai in 2022, he's raring to repay the marque's faith in him and follow in his 2003 champion father's footsteps

WRC
Oct 14, 2021
Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Prime

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

The World Rally Championship will step into a new hybrid era in 2022, but the car changes haven't been the only excitement that has built within the paddock. WRC's 'silly season' kicked off in a big way and all the key driver moves for 2022 - of which there are many - look set to shake things up.

WRC
Oct 13, 2021
Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age Prime

Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

By his own admission, the fifth World Rally Championship victory of Elfyn Evans' career in Finland last weekend was the drive of his life. Winning five stages in a row and soaking up huge pressure from the Hyundais on the fastest gravel stages around, the Welshman put in a faultless showing that proved what he is truly made of

WRC
Oct 4, 2021
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.