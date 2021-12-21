Tickets Subscribe
WRC News

Solberg firms up 2022 WRC co-driver plans, Edmondson to return

By:
, News editor

Oliver Solberg has locked in his co-driver for his 2022 World Rally Championship part-time campaign with Hyundai Motorsport.

Solberg firms up 2022 WRC co-driver plans, Edmondson to return

Solberg will team up with British navigator Elliott Edmondson for the upcoming campaign that will see the pair drive Hyundai's third Rally1 hybrid i20 in rotation with veteran Dani Sordo.

Edmondson sat alongside the 20-year-old for the first time at last month's Rally Monza, where the duo finished fifth - the best result of Solberg's short WRC career to date.

Having previously partnered M-Sport's Gus Greensmith, Edmondson was Solberg's fourth co-driver of the 2021 campaign as the Swede competed alongside Aaron Johnston, Seb Marshall and Craig Drew in his first season at the top level.

Solberg, the son of 2003 world champion Petter, contested four events in a WRC-spec i20 Coupe this year, following his surprise debut on Arctic Rally Finland with additional outings on the Safari Rally, Rally Spain and Monza.

"From really early with Elliott, I could tell things were going to work well together," said Solberg.

"He was super-professional, calm and really good in the car.

"Monza was not such an easy rally to come to for the first time. We had the safety note crew information coming in and potentially changing the notes, but as well as that it was really complicated on the circuit with the grip changes and so many different configurations.

"We fitted together straight away really well – it was no question from me for the co-driving.

"That was a great start for us and now we can build from that through next season. It's great to have Elliott alongside me."

Solberg and Edmondson have been tipped to pilot Hyundai's third i20 entry in the first three rallies of 2022, beginning at Monte Carlo from 20-23 January.

Edmondson added: "It's really exciting to confirm Oliver and I will be continuing together in 2022. Rally Monza was the perfect start to our partnership, with Oliver's best WRC result.

"It was also great to get in the car together and discover how each other works.

"Preparation for the new season is already well underway, and we can't wait to kick off this new WRC era at Rally Monte-Carlo in January."

