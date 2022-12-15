Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How M-Sport's Christmas came early with Tanak WRC signing Next / Loubet lands full-time 2023 WRC seat at M-Sport
WRC News

Solberg reveals Skoda WRC2 programme for 2023

Oliver Solberg will join top Skoda squad Toksport to contest a full season in the World Rally Championship’s second tier, WRC2, next year.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Solberg reveals Skoda WRC2 programme for 2023
Listen to this article

The son of 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg had been in talks with M-Sport to secure a Rally1 drive but was also working on a WRC2 programme as a backup option, after being dropped from Hyundai's Rally1 squad at the end of this season.

Solberg's WRC2 plans had initially revolved around driving a Volkswagen Polo but this week the Swede was seen testing the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

The 21-year-old has now confirmed that he will join the top Toksport outfit, where he will drive a Fabia throughout 2023, which will be backed by long-time sponsors Monster Energy.

"I'm really excited about next season," said Solberg, who will continue to be partnered by co-driver Elliott Edmondson

"Working with Toksport, it's a great way to continue our journey. Everybody knows how competitive WRC2 is and it's fantastic to be in there battling with so many great drivers and cars.

"I'm also super proud to be wearing Monster Energy colours again. These guys have been with me and my family for such a long time – it feels like they're part of our family!

"The new Fabia RS Rally2 is the car everybody has been talking about. I tested it for the first time in France earlier this week and was really impressed. Straight away I could feel comfortable with the car and confident in the feedback.

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I was also really happy with Toksport. Serkan [Duru, team principal] and the rest of the guys are so professional – it's the same like working with a factory team. Nothing was a problem for them; competing with them in 2023 is going to be great."

Solberg will kick off his year at next month's WRC season opener in Monte Carlo from 19-22 January, which he will use as a test, before Rally Sweden, his first points-scoring round.

"Monte is always a big, big challenge," Solberg added.

"You never know what you're going to get with the weather and, really, anything can happen on this event. I will use this rally to understand more about the car and the team, but for me the points are going to be counted from the next round in Sweden."

Read Also:
shares
comments
How M-Sport's Christmas came early with Tanak WRC signing
Previous article

How M-Sport's Christmas came early with Tanak WRC signing
Next article

Loubet lands full-time 2023 WRC seat at M-Sport

Loubet lands full-time 2023 WRC seat at M-Sport
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Loubet lands full-time 2023 WRC seat at M-Sport
WRC

Loubet lands full-time 2023 WRC seat at M-Sport

F1 race winner Kovalainen to make European rally switch for 2023
Other rally

F1 race winner Kovalainen to make European rally switch for 2023

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime
WRC

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Latest news

Fraga eager to re-establish "real world" career in Japan
Super Formula Super Formula

Fraga eager to re-establish "real world" career in Japan

Gran Turismo esports star Igor Fraga says he is eager to re-establish his "real world" racing career in Japan following his Super Formula test appearance for Team Impul at Suzuka last week.

Fores makes MotoAmerica move after missing WSBK ride
World Superbike World Superbike

Fores makes MotoAmerica move after missing WSBK ride

Xavi Fores will move to the Supersport class of the MotoAmerica series in 2023 after missing out on a ride with the Barni Racing Ducati team in World Superbike.

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions

Alex Palou has talked candidly about his “tough season” in IndyCar, embroiled in a contractual dispute with Chip Ganassi Racing while trying to ensure his Formula 1 hopes come to fruition.

Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24

The #44 Aston Martin Vantage of Magnus Racing will be piloted by team owner John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly and Andy Lally in the four endurance rounds of next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers from the year

WRC
Dec 5, 2022
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Prime

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak.

WRC
Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Prime

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier.

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.