Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Sordo gets new Hyundai WRC chassis for Portugal after Croatia fire

Dani Sordo will pilot a brand new Hyundai at Rally Portugal due to the damage sustained to the team’s third World Rally Championship car in Croatia last month.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Sordo gets new Hyundai WRC chassis for Portugal after Croatia fire
Listen to this article

Sordo is set to make a planned first WRC start of a part-time campaign driving Hyundai’s third i20 N, which he is sharing with Oliver Solberg, on Portugal’s gravel roads next weekend.

Solberg, the son of 2003 world champion Petter, has contested the opening three rallies of 2022 and will switch to a Hyundai WRC2 entry in Portugal.

In Croatia last time out, Solberg lost control of the i20 N through a high-speed left hander and spun, resulting in a rear-end impact with a grass embankment.

While the Swede and co-driver Elliott Edmondson emerged unscathed, the car subsequently caught fire due to heat emerging from the exhaust. 

Although the fire was extinguished and was unrelated to any of the car’s electrical components, the accident triggered the red light on the hybrid system which forced the car into quarantine for the remainder of the rally.

Hyundai has confirmed to Motorsport.com the chassis has since returned to the team’s Alzenau base after safety checks were carried out by the FIA and hybrid kit supplier Compact Dynamics.

While it is understood the car is repairable, the team has been forced to build up a new i20 N chassis for Sordo in Portugal.

Hyundai has since completed its pre-event test in Portugal with Sordo, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak all enjoying time behind the wheel on gravel.

Dani Sordo, Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Despite this being his first event in the Rally1 car, Portugal has proved a happy hunting ground for Sordo, who has racked up five podium finishes across his career driving for Citroen and Hyundai.

“Portugal is always really nice, so I am very happy that this will be my first event of the season, as I’ve scored a podium here twice in the past with Hyundai,” said Sordo.

“I’m excited to drive the car on gravel for the first time. I’m hoping to have a good rhythm with the car and adapt myself quickly to this new challenge.

“It won’t be easy as the other drivers have done three rallies already, so I hope the feeling for the car comes quickly.”

In addition to Sordo’s first start of the season, Rally Portugal will celebrate the WRC’s 50th season with an array of special activities planned.

A host of past champions and historic cars will gather in host city Porto to mark the occasion, while notable drivers will be reunited with vehicles from their past to conduct demonstration runs through stages.

shares
comments

Related video

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia
Previous article

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia Rally Portugal
WRC

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia

Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season Rally Portugal
WRC

Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Dani Sordo More from
Dani Sordo
Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai
WRC

Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai

Solberg and Sordo to share third WRC Hyundai in 2022
WRC

Solberg and Sordo to share third WRC Hyundai in 2022

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Tanak: Rally Croatia performance was the "best we could do" Rally Croatia
WRC

Tanak: Rally Croatia performance was the "best we could do"

WRC Croatia: Neuville receives time penalty denting podium hopes Rally Croatia
WRC

WRC Croatia: Neuville receives time penalty denting podium hopes

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime
WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Latest news

Sordo gets new Hyundai WRC chassis for Portugal after Croatia fire
WRC WRC

Sordo gets new Hyundai WRC chassis for Portugal after Croatia fire

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia
WRC WRC

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia

Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season
WRC WRC

Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia
WRC WRC

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.