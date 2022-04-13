Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai

Listen to this article

The 38-year-old was widely expected to jump behind the wheel of the third i20 N for the first gravel event of the season in Portugal from 19-22 May, with the team now officially confirming that to be the case.

Hyundai's new signing Oliver Solberg has so far been entered in the squad's third entry in the opening three rallies of the season. He was forced to withdraw from the Monte Carlo season opener due to cockpit fumes, then finished sixth in Sweden last time out.

He will remain aboard the car for Croatia, which starts next week.

Sordo said: "I can't wait to be back in the WRC and race for the first time with Hyundai i20 N Rally1 in Portugal."

The remaining events of Sordo's 2022 schedule is unclear at this stage. Although the experienced Spaniard is set to contest more events, it is expected that 20-year-old Solberg will drive the majority of the season in the third car.

Speaking to Motorsport.com earlier this year, three-time WRC event winner Sordo said: "In my contract I have four rallies so I don't know if I will do more or less."

While Sordo has been absent from the WRC so far this year, he made his rally raid debut competing in last month's Qatar International Baja event.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Driving a Can-Am Maverick T3 buggy, Sordo and French co-driver Xavier Panseri finished 13th in a car section that also featured former WRC rival Kris Meeke, who finished fourth.

Sordo has plenty experience on Portugal's famous gravel roads, scoring five podiums at the event during his career. His best result arrived last year, when he finished second behind Toyota's Elfyn Evans.

After a disappointing start to the season, his Hyundai team has made progress with the i20 N Rally1 claiming its first podium of the campaign with Thierry Neuville's second place in Sweden.

There, Solberg, had been in contention for a podium early on before going to finish sixth.