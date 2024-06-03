Sordo’s WRC future unknown after Sardinia podium

The 41-year-old capped his 191st WRC start by coming through to finish third behind Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak and Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier, as the top two were separated by just by 0.2s.

Sardinia was Sordo’s second start of the season driving Hyundai’s third i20 N following an outing in Portugal where he finished fifth. These two rallies are all that has been confirmed for the Spaniard, who set tongues wagging at the rally finish where he hinted that Sardinia could be his last WRC outing.

“I don’t know if you will see me again, let’s see,” said Sordo when asked at the end of the Power Stage when he would be back. “I have two rallies this year I don’t want to talk about it now so let’s see. I will finish this rally with a podium, and this will make me happy.”

When pressed further on his future and asked if he would like to do more WRC rallies with Hyundai, he replied: “Let’s see I don’t know, I cannot answer this.”

Hyundai’s WRC programme manager Christian Loriaux was unable to shed any further light on Sordo’s future but hinted that this isn’t the end of the WRC road for the popular three-time top-class rally winner.

“It is not something we want to discuss here but for sure Dani has done a good rally and he had some good times in Portugal too,” Loriaux told Autosport/Motorsport.com. “You shouldn’t say that it is over for Dani, so let’s see.”

While Sordo’s WRC future is up in the air, he is set to compete for Hyundai at the famous Pikes Peak hillclimb in the USA on June 23.

Sordo will pilot a heavily-modified Hyundai Ioniq 5N EV that can generate 505kW (678 horsepower) and he is expected to drive the car for the first time this week.

“It will be good, it is more fun and a media thing than for us to try to fight for the victory,” he added.