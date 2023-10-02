Suninen apologises to Hyundai for costly WRC Rally Chile mistake
Teemu Suninen has apologised for a “very small mistake" that ultimately denied Hyundai a double World Rally Championship podium finish at Rally Chile.
The Finn, competing in only his third start driving a Rally1 hybrid, appeared on course to finish on the podium following an impressive run through Friday and Saturday in the final gravel round of the season.
Suninen briefly led the rally after winning stage four before slotting into second, which he held until an error on the event's penultimate stage. The 29-year-old was in a battle with team-mate Thierry Neuville when he clipped a tree stump that caused terminal damage to his front right suspension.
Suninen's exit promoted Neuville to second ahead of the Toyota trio of Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta. It effectively ended Hyundai's faint WRC manufacturers' title hopes as Toyota outscored the Korean brand by the required 13 points to score a third consecutive crown.
"I would like to say a big thank you to the team. It was a great rally and a nice battle with Thierry, but unfortunately, our hard work came to an end because of a very small mistake," said Suninen.
"I was just a few centimetres too tight with my line and hit a tree stump, which was game over. Thankfully we are unhurt.
"I'm very sorry to the entire team that we were unable to bring home the podium for them this weekend. We hope to be able to put that right in a few weeks at Central European Rally."
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai had set itself a target of a double podium following Esapekka Lappi's retirement after rolling on the opening stage.
Team principal Cyril Abiteboul admitted Suninen's retirement was "disappointing" but is hopeful his driver can learn from the mistake.
"When we lost a car on the opening stage on Friday and we had convinced ourselves that P2, P3 could have been a nice result to come away from Chile," Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.
"It is pretty disappointing with what happened with Teemu and in particular, we had discussed the target for the team, and we were ready to secure the podium.
"I think he got a bit carried away with his position and maybe did not put the right priority in front of the right target.
"I hope we can all move on and he can gain in maturity after this incident, which doesn't take away the fact that he did a strong rally outside of that."
Suninen is set to pilot Hyundai's third i20N at the Central European Rally, which hosts the penultimate round of the season later this month (26-29 October). His future beyond that is yet to be confirmed.
Related video
Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat
WRC Chile win "can only help" M-Sport's future
Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"
Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level" Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"
Suninen, Tanak contest local rally to prepare for WRC Estonia
Suninen, Tanak contest local rally to prepare for WRC Estonia Suninen, Tanak contest local rally to prepare for WRC Estonia
Hyundai investigating running fourth WRC car next year
Hyundai investigating running fourth WRC car next year Hyundai investigating running fourth WRC car next year
Ogier: “No reason to change” for 2024 amid Hyundai WRC rumours
Ogier: “No reason to change” for 2024 amid Hyundai WRC rumours Ogier: “No reason to change” for 2024 amid Hyundai WRC rumours
Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package
Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
Latest news
2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview 2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024
Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024 Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.