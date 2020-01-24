Top events
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo / Breaking news

Tanak escapes massive crash in Monte Carlo rally

shares
comments
By:
Jan 24, 2020, 9:43 AM

Reigning World Rally champion Ott Tanak has crashed out of the 2020 Monte Carlo Rally on his Hyundai debut, after a spectacular high-speed off on Friday morning.

Tanak left the road halfway into the morning's second stage, the 12.8-mile Saint-Clement-sur-Durance – Freissinieres SS4 test.

Tanak ran out of road at high speed exiting a right-left kink and his i20 Coupe WRC dropped down a ditch then entered a lengthy barrel roll.

Both Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja appeared unharmed as they exited the car.

Tanak was placed fourth overall at the start of the stage, 10.3 seconds behind the leader, his teammate Thierry Neuville.

Neuville however lost the lead of the rally on SS4 to Toyota's Elfyn Evans who has topped both of the Friday morning stages so far on his debut for the team. Evans now sits 3.4s clear of Neuville and 5.5s clear of six-time Monte Carlo rally winner Sebastien Ogier in third, who also is making his Toyota debut.

 
Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville outshines Tanak and Ogier

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville outshines Tanak and Ogier
About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monte Carlo
Drivers Ott Tanak
Author Graham Keilloh

WRC Next session

Rally Monte Carlo

Rally Monte Carlo

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Day 2 Starts in
02 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
34 Seconds

