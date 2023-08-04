Subscribe
Previous / M-Sport suffers double WRC Rally Finland retirement on stage three Next / WRC Finland: Rovanpera leads as drama strikes Tanak, Lappi
WRC / Rally Finland News

Tanak explains fiery exit from WRC Rally Finland

Ott Tanak has explained how an impact triggered an engine failure and a subsequent fire that resulted in a "critical situation" as he retired from Rally Finland.

Tom Howard
By:

The M-Sport driver suffered a power loss during his pass through stage three (Lankamaa, 14.21km) on Friday morning which was caused by an impact to the bottom of his Ford Puma.

Tanak, who started the day leading the rally after winning Thursday night’s Super Special, believes his car struck a bedrock during the stage which went through the car’s sump guard.

The impact caused terminal damage to the engine which will force Tanak out of the rally completely. It is the second rally in succession that the 2019 world champion has suffered an engine issue after M-Sport was forced to change a power unit prior to the start of Rally Estonia.

Tanak was able to run on EV mode briefly after losing power, although part of the reason to engage that power mode was to help cool the car after a fire ignited.

“In a very fast place it seems we touched a bedrock or something on the road in a compression and obviously it has broken the sump guard and gone through the sump guard,” said Tanak.

“I can see underneath that the starter motor is cracked and is broken and other than that I cannot find anything else but the oil from the engine has gone out and the engine is clearly broken.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“It was not a little [fire] it was a critical situation to be honest as we were alone in the forest.

“There was fire immediately but we tried to cool it down and were hoping that driving on EV mode it would cool it down as the exhaust was hot and if it is full of oil it could burn down quite quickly.

“We drove as long as EV allowed us to cool it down but when we stopped it was full of fire. We were lucky to have two extinguishers there.”

Asked if there is any hope of repair to allow him to rejoin the rally on Saturday, Tanak replied: “It is quite probably a hole in the engine so I think this one [event] will be finished.”

To compound the woes for M-Sport, the team's sister car driven by Pierre-Louis Loubet retired from the day’s action after clipping a rock that damaged the Puma’s left suspension in the same Lankamaa test.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

M-Sport suffers double WRC Rally Finland retirement on stage three

WRC Finland: Rovanpera leads as drama strikes Tanak, Lappi
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance

Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance

WRC
Rally Finland

Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance

WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning

WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning

WRC
Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Ott Tanak More from
Ott Tanak
Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win

Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win

WRC
Rally Finland

Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win

Rovanpera: Tanak's "harsh" engine penalty a "shame" for WRC Estonia fight

Rovanpera: Tanak's "harsh" engine penalty a "shame" for WRC Estonia fight

WRC
Rally Estonia

Rovanpera: Tanak's "harsh" engine penalty a "shame" for WRC Estonia fight Rovanpera: Tanak's "harsh" engine penalty a "shame" for WRC Estonia fight

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport More from
M-Sport
Engine change dashes Tanak’s WRC Estonia victory hopes

Engine change dashes Tanak’s WRC Estonia victory hopes

WRC
Rally Estonia

Engine change dashes Tanak’s WRC Estonia victory hopes Engine change dashes Tanak’s WRC Estonia victory hopes

Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight

Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight

WRC
Rally Estonia

Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight Tanak: M-Sport "putting everything into" WRC title fight

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Latest news

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last

Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance

Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance

Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner

Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner

WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning

WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe