Previous / M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

Tanak loses lead of Rally New Zealand with WRC hybrid boost penalty

Ott Tanak has lost the early lead at Rally New Zealand in the World Rally Championship after being given a five-second penalty for overusing hybrid boost on the opening stage.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Listen to this article

The Hyundai driver held a slender 0.2-second advantage over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans during a drama-filled Friday in New Zealand, but has been dropped to second place due to a five-second penalty for exceeding the maximum hybrid boost permitted under the WRC rules.

According to the WRC stewards’ document, Tanak used a 241.03kJ and 242.02kJ boost on the first stage, when only a 240kJ was permitted. The Estonian driver had won the opening stage by 0.9s from M-Sport’s Craig Breen.

As a result he drops to second place and 4.8s behind new leader Evans, while he is 1.7s ahead of Sebastian Ogier in third place.

Tanak’s Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville has also been given the same penalty for the same offence on the opening stage, using 243.83kJ on one occasion. Neuville ended the first stage in third place, 1.6s off winner Tanak.

The Belgian driver remains in sixth place in the overall classification at the end of Friday but is now 50.4s off outright leader Evans.

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

The incident occurred after Hyundai failed to adhere to the changed maximum hybrid boost allowed on the first stage which had been tweaked on the 21st September and communicated to the teams via an FIA bulletin.

“The stewards considered that, although the infringement happened on two occasions [for Tanak, and once for Neuville], the performance advantage was negligible. However, the maximum value was nevertheless exceeded. They therefore decided to impose the above penalty [five seconds], also considering that it is the competitor’s responsibility to ensure compliance of the car at all times,” the FIA stewards’ document read.

Rally New Zealand continues on Saturday with six more stages comprising a total distance of 88.28km, before a final four stages on Sunday.

Rovanpera can wrap up the 2022 WRC drivers’ world title in New Zealand, with the Finn only needing to extend his 53-point title lead by eight points to become the youngest ever world rally champion. The Toyota driver will start Saturday in fourth place, 7s off leader and teammate Evans.

M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error
M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error
Haydn Cobb
Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day" Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Marc Marquez "suffering more than enjoying" MotoGP test comeback Misano September testing
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "suffering more than enjoying" MotoGP test comeback

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

WRC WRC

Tanak loses lead of Rally New Zealand with WRC hybrid boost penalty

M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error
WRC WRC

M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error

M-Sport boss Richard Millener was surprised to see Craig Breen crash out of the Rally New Zealand lead battle, and is keen to understand the reason behind it.

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut
WRC WRC

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut

Reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen admitted he was “living my dream” after an impressive start to his World Rally Championship debut at Rally New Zealand.

WRC New Zealand: Tanak holds slender lead over Evans, Breen retires
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Tanak holds slender lead over Evans, Breen retires

Ott Tanak ended the longest day of the World Rally Championship season with a 0.2s lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans following a drama-filled Friday at Rally New Zealand.

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
