Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages

shares
comments
Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages
By:
, WRC writer

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak has thrown down the first marker at the start of the 2021 World Rally Championship season in Monte Carlo.

The Estonian claimed victory on both of the first two stages as he returned to an event that saw him fly 40 metres down a mountainside in 2020.

Tyres were the major talking point of the day, with Pirelli replacing Michelin as the WRC's new control supplier.

A shortage of pre-event testing in the truncated close season caused many teams to run conservatively; all the more so as no Shakedown was permitted under the tight enforcement of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Haute Alps prefecture.

It is understood that the Italian rubber has less grip in wet and snowy conditions, but this escalates considerably whenever the road dries.

Wet roads fringed with snow were far from optimum, therefore, but Tanak is a man on a mission to reclaim the title and wanted to capitalise on any hesitancy among his rivals.

At the start of his second season in Hyundai's i20 WRC, Tanak felt considerably more at ease than at this time in 2020.

"For sure the car has a lot more stability than last year and I have definitely better feedback from the car," said the 2019 drivers' champion, who found no problems arising from the unfamiliar rubber.

"Well, in just wet conditions they really have some grip and they seem to have good performance but other places, when you hit some mud, the step is quite big," he said.

Keeping closest to Tanak's pace was Toyota's young Finnish star, Kalle Rovanpera, who sits five seconds in front of his British teammate Elfyn Evans as the crews go into their first overnight halt.

Reigning champion Sebastien Ogier suffered a serious accident in pre-event testing which limited his experience of the new rubber, and his performance was further blunted by an unnerving intermittent brake problem.

"I have, like we mentioned, very little experience with these tyres and I needed to get a little bit of a feeling. Then mid-stage suddenly on the brake I had the pedal going completely to the bottom and no brake at all," said Ogier.

"So it was pretty scary moment, luckily uphill, and I could pump enough and stop the car before the corner but, of course, after that my confidence went completely down and I was pumping all the time.

"It happens a couple of times during the stage so the rest of the loop was freaky."

Ogier holds fifth place overnight, behind the Hyundai of Thierry Neuville, joined for the first time by a new co-driver, Martin Wydaeghe, who was only recruited last week after salary negotiations broke down with Neuville's long-standing partner, Nicolas Gilsoul.

"It was pretty new for Martin in the car, the cars are going quite fast and we didn't know what to expect to be honest because we had no shakedown and no testing together," said Neuville.

"We were at the finish, that was our main target for today."

One man who missed the 'cautious approach' memo was M-Sport's Teemu Suninen, whose Ford Fiesta WRC was right on the pace of Tanak in the first two sectors of the opening stage.

The flying Finn then got caught out by a 90-degree right-hander, understeering into an earth bank and being pitched into a roll which ended up in the trees halfway down a hillside.

With a broken roll cage resulting from his off, the unhappy Finn will not restart and M-Sport's team principal, Richard Millener, was far from amused.

"I feel most sorry for the team to be honest," Millener seethed.

"We worked so hard for the last four weeks to come here, we spent four days testing and that's how we're rewarded.

"It's great to set that kind of time but the intention was to get two cars to the finish and we've not even managed that on one stage.

"So after everything we've done to get here, it's a pretty big kick in the teeth really."

Some measure of cheer was brought to the Cumbrian squad by the performance of its French prodigy, Adrien Fourmaux, in the team's WRC2 entry.

A dominant second stage time saw Fourmaux almost three seconds faster than Gus Greensmith in the team's second full WRC car.

"I had a very clean drive in this stage, I was enjoying a lot," Fourmaux said.

"It was very tricky stage, honestly, the grip was changing everywhere, some snow are coming on the road sometimes. It was a proper Monte Carlo stage."

The youngster's time hoisted him to second in WRC2 behind the Skoda of former WRC star Andreas Mikkelsen, who spent 2020 developing this year's Pirelli compounds, and wants to use the second tier category as a springboard back into the big league.

Russian driver Nikolay Gryazin holds third place in WRC2 at the wheel of his privateer VW Polo, just ahead of the man who took his seat for 2021 at Hyundai, Oliver Solberg.

In WRC3, Citroen ended the day with a 1-2-3 lockout for its French drivers Yohan Rossel, Nicolas Ciamin and Yoann Bonato.

COVID-19 curfew regulations must be strictly adhered to, requiring an early finish to each day and precipitating a very early start to the second day's action, with the first stage getting underway at 06:10 local time.

Related video

Evans: Safety-first approach won't win WRC title

Previous article

Evans: Safety-first approach won't win WRC title
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monte Carlo
Author Nick Garton

Trending Today

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Special feature

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

Latest news

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages

Evans: Safety-first approach won't win WRC title
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Evans: Safety-first approach won't win WRC title

Tanak expects "more promising" second year at Hyundai
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak expects "more promising" second year at Hyundai

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Preview

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

Trending

1
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

2
IMSA

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

20h
3
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages

21min
4
WEC

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year

4h
5
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 18, 'Dyno' Don Nicholson

Latest news

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages

Monte Carlo WRC: Tanak stars in opening stages

WRC
21m
Evans: Safety-first approach won't win WRC title

Evans: Safety-first approach won't win WRC title

WRC
3h
Tanak expects "more promising" second year at Hyundai

Tanak expects "more promising" second year at Hyundai

WRC
5h
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

WRC
6h
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

WRC
Jan 20, 2021

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Peter Thul 19:20
WRC
Jan 18, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Peter Thul

WRC: Monte Carlo 1986 - Group B Glory 02:02
WRC
Jan 18, 2021

WRC: Monte Carlo 1986 - Group B Glory

WRC 2021: Rallye Monte-Carlo Teaser 01:15
WRC
Jan 18, 2021

WRC 2021: Rallye Monte-Carlo Teaser

ACI Rally Monza Wolf Power Stage 01:57
WRC
Dec 6, 2020

ACI Rally Monza Wolf Power Stage

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15 01:51
WRC
Dec 6, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.