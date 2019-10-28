Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
05 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Rally Catalunya / Breaking news

Tanak: Tortuous career helped me seal WRC title

shares
comments
Tanak: Tortuous career helped me seal WRC title
By:
Oct 28, 2019, 12:15 PM

Ott Tanak says he channelled the difficulties of his rollercoaster WRC career so far into his title-clinching Rally of Spain drive.

A late charge to second and maximum Power Stage points allowed Tanak to put the 2019 title beyond the reach of rally winner Thierry Neuville going into the finale in Australia next month.

Tanak's first championship win comes after a near-miss in 2018, when late-season misfortunes halted his title bid after a string of mid-year wins.

Prior to becoming a frontrunner in the past three seasons, Tanak had an up-and-down career that included being dropped on multiple occasions by M-Sport team boss Malcolm Wilson before he managed to establish himself as a winner with first Wilson's Ford squad and then current team Toyota.

He was also involved in famous incidents such as a crash into a reservoir in Mexico and a fiery Rally Portugal accident in 2016.

“We’ve been in the fire and in the water,” said Tanak, who became the first Toyota driver to win the WRC title since Didier Auriol in 1994 and only the third different champion of the past 15 years, following phases of domination for Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier.

“We’ve experienced a lot of difficulties, but as I can feel today all these difficulties have given me some kind of strength and now finally I’ve been able to use it in a good way.

"The pressure has been at a different level this week. We were never able to take the challenge to fight with Thierry, I knew I could never take that risk.

"But when we came to the final stage, I knew I had two options. I could wait and maybe Thierry doesn’t get enough points and it just comes to me.

"But nothing [just] comes to me in my life and I always have to fight for everything. I had no choice. I had to fight.”

Tanak is understood to have agreed to leave Toyota for Hyundai next season, which is set to make next month's Australian round his last outing in a Yaris WRC.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Next article
Catalunya WRC: Tanak crowned champion as Neuville wins

Previous article

Catalunya WRC: Tanak crowned champion as Neuville wins

Next article

Neuville would welcome Tanak at Hyundai in 2020

Neuville would welcome Tanak at Hyundai in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Catalunya
Drivers Ott Tanak
Author Matt Beer

WRC Next session

Rally Australia

Rally Australia

14 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

3
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski has no desire to leave Penske

4
NASCAR Cup

Dodge Motorsports, Penske Racing 2011 season review

5
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider market rumours

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

Latest news

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

How Ogier's Citroen dream died
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.