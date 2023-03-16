Subscribe
Previous / When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium
WRC News

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

Plans to bring the World Rally Championship to the USA in 2024 have progressed following the announcement of a demonstration and test event to take place this year.

Tom Howard
By:
Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses
Listen to this article

As reported in January, Rally USA emerged as a genuine candidate to join the calendar next year when the WRC stated its desire to run a test event this year, which has now come to fruition.

Chattanooga, located in southwest Tennessee, has been selected to host a Rally Tennessee demonstration event from 7-8 April, followed by a test rally in September, the exact date is yet to be announced.

According to local reports, the event will be headquartered in Chattanooga and will utilise gravel roads located in the Cherokee National Forest and around the Ocoee River region in Polk County.

The planning committee for the project features an experienced group of rally competitors and organisers and has the support of the American Rally Association (ARA), Chattanooga Tourism, the State of Tennessee, regional governments, and private sponsors.

This is a significant step in bringing WRC back to the USA for the first time since Lancia driver Miki Biasion won the Olympus Rally in Washington state in 1988.

The WRC has been working for several years to return to the USA with the American market deemed a key battleground for championship stakeholders.

"We want to reintroduce international rally racing ... and we need to get the US back in this competition." said Barry White, president of Chattanooga Tourism Co in an article by the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

"The demonstration rally will introduce to this region again what a rally race is, and then we would hold a test event in September to show the WRC and the FIA (Federation of International Automotive International) racing authority. The WRC has been looking to get back to the U.S., and we've been working them for the past year and a half."

"We welcome the announcement coming out of Chattanooga today. WRC Promoter has been interested in a return to the USA, a country that was an occasional host to WRC events between 1973 and 1988," added WRC event director Simon Larkin.

Fans

Fans

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"We are currently negotiating with a consortium that we believe has all the necessary ingredients to bring the WRC back to the USA and will make further announcements in conjunction with the FIA, when details and timelines can be confirmed."

Should September's Rally Tennessee test event be deemed a success by the WRC and FIA, the rally could join a 2024 schedule that is shaping up to feature several new events.

Last month the WRC announced that Latvia will join the schedule for the first time, while the championship is known to be working on adding a potential round in Saudi Arabia to the calendar after plans for a visit this year fell short.

The UK is also working to secure a place on the calendar if the necessary funding can be secured for a revived Rally Northern Ireland bid.

shares
comments

When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium

When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium

WRC
Rally Mexico

When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium

Desert X Prix: Sainz XE claims maiden Extreme E victory

Desert X Prix: Sainz XE claims maiden Extreme E victory

Extreme E
Desert X-Prix

Desert X Prix: Sainz XE claims maiden Extreme E victory Desert X Prix: Sainz XE claims maiden Extreme E victory

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Latest news

Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push 'not good for the show'

Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push 'not good for the show'

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push 'not good for the show' Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push 'not good for the show'

Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine will be "competitive" despite taking risks

Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine will be "competitive" despite taking risks

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine will be "competitive" despite taking risks Red Bull's 2026 F1 engine will be "competitive" despite taking risks

Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable

Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable

WEC WEC
Sebring

Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable Why the WEC's eagerly-anticipated new era is unmissable

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

F1 Formula 1

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.