Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Turkey / Breaking news

Evans wary of title chances after winning “lottery” in Turkey

shares
comments
Evans wary of title chances after winning “lottery” in Turkey

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans insists he is taking nothing for granted as the new leader of the World Rally Championship after title rivals Ott Tanak and Sebastien Ogier both suffered setbacks on last weekend’s Rally Turkey.

The Welshman won the toughest event on the calendar by 35.2 seconds, and set the third fastest time on the powerstage to collect three bonus points, to reclaim top spot in the drivers’ standings. 

With just two rounds scheduled to run in 2020 – next month’s Rally Italia and November’s Rally Ypres – his advantage is 18 points. It was his second win of the campaign following his success on February’s Rally Sweden.

Asked how significant it was to be leading the WRC as it enters the business end of the season, Evans said: “It is better that way than the other way round – [but] I haven’t really given it too much thought. Who knows what will happen between now and the end of the season? 

“We know that, ultimately, one retirement and it’s flipped on its head again. We have to keep our heads down for the next rallies.”

Read Also:

Evans’ bid to become the first British World Rally champion since the late Richard Burns back in 2001 was boosted when Tanak retired on Saturday morning’s first stage with steering failure, and Toyota team-mate Ogier had to park up his Yaris on Sunday’s infamous Cetibeli stage with engine problems.

Evans said he would have preferred to have taken his place on the top step in different circumstances.

“Of course, I’m very happy [but] I would say it is not the sweetest of my wins,” he said. “You never want to win in these circumstances. It is good points and that is what we came here for.

“Fortunately here, as we know, it is a bit of a lottery. There is only so much you can do to influence that. This time, we were on the right side of that. There have been situations in the past where we have been on the dark side of circumstances. I think we have to take this [win] and be happy for it.” 

Ogier revealed that the issues he encountered were a first for the Toyota team. His car developed electrical gremlins on the Saturday, leaving it with front-wheel drive only, before it was struck down with terminal engine failure on the Sunday. 

“The truth is we were pretty unlucky last weekend with two major problems that never happened before to the team,” the Frenchman told Motorsport.com. “I'm very confident that the team will investigate and do everything they can for it not to happen again. 

“But that’s mechanics and in motorsport we sometimes use to say that it's better to have all the problems at the same weekend instead of every weekend! For sure, in such a short championship, it's not good to have a zero-point weekend with technical failure.” 

Toyota team boss Tommi Makinen was quick to apologise for the manner in which Ogier, who was fighting for second place at the time, retired. 

“We are very, very sorry for what happened to Seb,” he said. “He was not the lucky man last weekend – he could still have been fighting for the victory.”

Related video

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead

Previous article

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Rebellion to quit motorsport after Le Mans
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Rebellion to quit motorsport after Le Mans

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Top Fuel rear-end ratio rule -- opinion
NHRA NHRA / News

Top Fuel rear-end ratio rule -- opinion

Houston Special awards
NHRA NHRA / News

Houston Special awards

Robert Yates reflects on Hall of Fame career with posthumous speech
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Robert Yates reflects on Hall of Fame career with posthumous speech

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Latest news

Evans wary of title chances after winning “lottery” in Turkey
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Evans wary of title chances after winning “lottery” in Turkey

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead

Interview: Pirelli’s Terenzio Testoni on 2021 WRC plans
WRC WRC / Interview

Interview: Pirelli’s Terenzio Testoni on 2021 WRC plans

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
WEC

Rebellion to quit motorsport after Le Mans

4
NASCAR

Irwindale Speedway 2001-10-06 results

5
NASCAR Cup

What's the cost of a current Sprint Cup charter? Gene Haas weighs in

Latest news

Evans wary of title chances after winning “lottery” in Turkey
WRC

Evans wary of title chances after winning “lottery” in Turkey

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead
WRC

Turkey WRC: Evans takes dramatic win, points lead

Interview: Pirelli’s Terenzio Testoni on 2021 WRC plans
WRC

Interview: Pirelli’s Terenzio Testoni on 2021 WRC plans

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback
WRC

Turkey WRC: Neuville leads as Loeb stars despite setback

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash
WRC

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-12

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS9-10

WRC: Rally Turkey SS6-8 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS6-8

WRC: Rally Turkey SS3-5 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS3-5

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-2 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.