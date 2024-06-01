All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
WRC Rally Italy

Toyota: Evans "thinking too much" about WRC title race

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala believes Elfyn Evans is thinking about the title race too much, and the team needs to find a way to relax its driver.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Evans has cut a frustrated figure throughout this week’s Rally Sardinia, having been unable to find the confidence to extract the ultimate pace from his Toyota GR Yaris on the gravel stages.

After finishing sixth in Portugal last month, the Welshman's struggles for speed have continued into Sardinia to leave Evans adrift of the victory fight.

A puncture on Friday cost Evans time, but he was already struggling to find a rhythm. The two-time championship runner-up also found the going tough in Saturday’s stages, but problems for others boosted him to fourth at the end of the day, albeit 2m43.3s behind team-mate and rally leader Sebastien Ogier.

Latvala believes that part of the struggles stem from the pressure of the title fight which is restricting Evans from driving naturally.

“Everyone knows he is capable of winning events; he has been so close to winning the championship [previously], I just feel maybe lately he has been taking a bit too much pressure of the championship,” said the Finn.

“I know from myself as a driver that when you start to think about it, you lose your natural ability to drive, and your mind starts to take over and you don’t drive naturally.

“He is thinking too much about the situation in the championship. We just need to find a way to relax him more and get the enjoyment for the driving back.

“I do however respect that when it doesn’t go well, he is still consistent. Personally, myself what I did was when it didn’t go well, I attacked more and then I ended up crashing.

Jari-Matti Latvala, Team principal Toyota Gazoo Racing

Jari-Matti Latvala, Team principal Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“But of course, you cannot win the championship without victories.”

Reflecting on his day, Evans said: “It’s very frustrating at the moment, we’re not feeling at one with everything.

“We always knew this could happen going into the weekend, but we still want more.

“How things were in Portugal were a tell-tale sign of things to come, but also some other stuff.”

While Sardinia has been difficult for Evans, a retirement for championship leader Thierry Neuville from third on the final stage of the morning loop offered a positive. If Evans can finish the rally tomorrow, he stands to claim 10 points for finishing fourth on Saturday while Neuville, who holds a 24-point championship lead, would fail to score.

“There is no satisfaction in what we have done, but at the same time [the points] is something,” added Evans.

Rally Sardinia concludes following four stages on Sunday.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC signs 10-year deal to host Saudi Arabia round

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

WRC
Rally Italy
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture
Tanak: Surprise Sardinia WRC win “really cruel” on Ogier

Tanak: Surprise Sardinia WRC win “really cruel” on Ogier

WRC
Rally Italy
Tanak: Surprise Sardinia WRC win “really cruel” on Ogier
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
Elfyn Evans
More from
Elfyn Evans
Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

WRC
Rally Portugal
Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles
Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

WRC
Rally Portugal
Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Latest news

IndyCar Detroit: Dixon wins after tire and fuel gamble in chaotic race

IndyCar Detroit: Dixon wins after tire and fuel gamble in chaotic race

Indy IndyCar
Detroit
IndyCar Detroit: Dixon wins after tire and fuel gamble in chaotic race
Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision

Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision

NAS NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

Prime

Discover prime content
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA