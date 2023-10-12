Subscribe
Previous / Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai
WRC News

Toyota eyeing 2024 Monte Carlo WRC round for Rally2 car debut

Toyota has set itself the target of next year’s World Rally Championship opener in Monte Carlo to debut its inaugural Rally2 car, according to team principal Jari-Matti Latvala.

Tom Howard
By:
Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hanninen, Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 concept

The Japanese marque has been developing a Rally2 version of its GR Yaris since last year as it bids to join the customer rally car market.

The GR Yaris Rally2 made its public debut at Rally Japan last year and has since undergone an extensive development programme ahead of its FIA homologation, which could begin this month.

Once homologated, the GR Yaris Rally2 will see Toyota join WRC rivals Hyundai and M-Sport-Ford in the Rally2 arena, alongside Skoda, Citroen and Volkswagen.

Toyota has stipulated that 2024 is the target for its Rally2 car to be available for competitors, with Latvala hopeful that as many as four cars could be ready for Monte Carlo in January.

Latvala has played an active role in the development of the GR Yaris Rally2. The 18-time WRC rally winner drove the car at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and recently piloted it to victory at Rally Hokkaido in Japan last month.

“It looks like we will try to do the homologation in October and then hopefully we can start production at the end of the year. Our target is to have the first cars in Monte Carlo,” said Latvala at Rally Chile.

“You need parts for sure but I think maybe we are talking in a realistic world maybe we could have three or four cars. I think four cars could be possible if everything goes well."

Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hanninen, Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 concept

Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hanninen, Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 concept

Photo by: Toyota

Speaking after his victory in the car at Rally Hokkaido, he added” “First of all, it's very easy to drive. Every customer in the future, when this car comes, will be able to adapt to this car very easily.

“The engine has a lot of torque, which makes the drivability better, and there's a lot of suspension travel, which works well over the bumps. The car is so stable and really strong. Thinking about next year with this car, I honestly think it's going to be competitive.”

As to who will drive the GR Yaris Rally2 should it make its debut in Monte Carlo, Latvala said: “Of course, we are also looking at the teams and drivers that will be fighting for the top places in Rally2, so that is our interest. We will look at the teams and which drivers they have.” 

shares
comments

Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

WRC
Rally Chile

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai

Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai

WRC

Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai Abiteboul sheds light on Lappi’s WRC future at Hyundai

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Latest news

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
Tom Howard

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe