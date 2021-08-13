Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

By:
, News editor

Toyota duo Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier believe Belgium’s peculiar tarmac roads will present a high risk of punctures as several World Rally Championship crews venture into the unknown at the Ypres Rally.

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

The championship’s top two are among a majority of WRC drivers tackling Ypres' famous asphalt roads for the first time this weekend as the famous Belgian event finally joins the WRC calendar.

Ypres is known for its fast and narrow tarmac roads featuring several surface changes punctuated by several junctions that provide plenty of opportunities for cuts.

These conditions, coupled with the new Pirelli rubber, which proved susceptible to punctures on tarmac in Croatia in April has both Ogier and Evans concerned.   

"There are a lot of things to discover. They are very specific roads and really narrow most of the time and lots of grip changes, and lots of cuts, even if there are less than before,” said Ogier.

“It is a big challenge and for the tyres we have kinda weak tyres on tarmac and the puncture risk is pretty high this week. 

“I hope this does not decide the result, but we have to keep in my that can be an issue.    

“We had a lot of punctures and a lot of slow punctures for many drivers [in Croatia] and it was very difficult to estimate how it happened. It is clear that the tyre is weak in this situation and with the amount of cuts we have this weekend that is the main concerns about the tyre.”

It is a view echoed by Ogier’s teammate and title rival Evans, who is also expecting Ypres to provide a tough challenge to master.      

“I think there are a lot of very fast sections and a lot of very tight junctions and with that a lot of cutting and quite a lot of surface changes,” said Evans. 

“It is very difficult coming here the first time to pick out the bits that will give odd grip and bad grip. We will have two discover that. 

“The biggest challenge is the unknown and the puncture risk is relatively high throughout the rally. 

Read Also:

Given Ypres' unique tarmac roads, even seven-time world champion Ogier has sought advice from a specialist in these conditions prior to the event. 

The 53-time WRC rally winner has been consulting with former factory Citroen WRC driver Stephane Lefebvre, who contested the Ypres event five times when it was part of the European Rally Championship.

As previously reported, M-Sport Ford driver Gus Greensmith has enlisted the services of four-time Ypres Rally winner Patrick Snijers for valuable advice.  

“I had Stephane Lefebvre with me here during the recce and trying to give me some tips a little bit, he has quite some knowledge from these roads and that’s definitely a help for me and for Simon [Jean-Joseph] as well which is my usual gravel crew,” added Ogier, who leads Evans in the championship by 37 points.  

“But also, of course they’ve been talking together and trying to get the most experience we can from the guy who has the experience here because obviously I haven’t.

“To have some experience for some local guys or a guy who did the rally before is good for the first pass I would say, to try to anticipate a little bit where are the tricky places, where are the very slippery corners because some, visually you [can] see that the grip is lower but on some sections it’s actually not that easy to see it when we drive very slow during recce.”

shares
comments

Related video

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Previous article

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

2
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

1 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP

18 h
4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
IndyCar

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

10 h
Latest news
Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium
WRC

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

39m
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

17 h
Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round
WRC

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

17 h
Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres
Video Inside
WRC

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime
WRC

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Neuville to call on local knowledge at Rally Ypres 00:56
WRC
20 h

WRC: Neuville to call on local knowledge at Rally Ypres

Renties Ypres Rally Belgium Trailer 00:56
WRC
Aug 12, 2021

Renties Ypres Rally Belgium Trailer

WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return 00:38
WRC
Jul 28, 2021

WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car 00:43
WRC
Jul 26, 2021

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split 01:04
WRC
Jul 23, 2021

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round Rally Belgium
WRC

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
WEC

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions

Results won’t change Ogier’s mind on WRC future Rally Estonia
WRC

Results won’t change Ogier’s mind on WRC future

Why Ogier's Toyota move has the potential to implode Prime
WRC

Why Ogier's Toyota move has the potential to implode

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Estonia WRC: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Estonia WRC: Katsuta withdraws as doctors advise co-driver to rest

Toyota won't "completely stop development" of 2021 WRC car
Video Inside
WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" of 2021 WRC car

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race Prime
WRC

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race

Trending Today

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

CORR: BITD: Jason Baldwin killed in plane crash
General General

CORR: BITD: Jason Baldwin killed in plane crash

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

Bob Varsha's most memorable moments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bob Varsha's most memorable moments

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
17 h
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021

Latest news

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium
WRC WRC

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round
WRC WRC

Greensmith working with Rally Ypres expert ahead of WRC round

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Local knowledge should give Neuville “upper hand” on Rally Ypres

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.