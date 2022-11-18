Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up
WRC News

Toyota open to renting out fourth car at 2023 WRC events

Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala says his team will consider renting out a fourth GR Yaris at selected 2023 World Rally Championship events.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Toyota open to renting out fourth car at 2023 WRC events
Listen to this article

The Japanese brand revealed its 2023 driver line-up on Friday, which will see Takamoto Katsuta promoted to the factory team’s third entry for a series of rallies next year.

Katsuta’s promotion to the main factory team arrives after finishing 12 of the 13 rallies this year inside the top eight on his way to a career-best fifth in the championship standings.

The 29-year-old will share the third manufacturer points-scoring seat with eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who has agreed to another partial campaign with Toyota after driving six rallies for the team this year.

Katsuta will contest the full season but will switch to a fourth GR Yaris for events that Ogier is entered, ensuring that a fourth car would be available for rent for up to seven events next year.

Latvala says the team is keen to expand its customer racing programme and is willing to rent out the car to drivers. It has already received some initial requests.

“It is now clear that our line-up is what we will go with for the season,” said Latvala during a media call following the driver line-up announcement.

“But, of course we have been considering that - on [seven] events where we have a fourth car available - we would consider a renting option.

“But this is purely on renting, nothing else. If there is somebody interested in renting a car, we are looking at that option.

“At this point we don’t currently know if it will happen, but we are of course collecting data to see if there are drivers who are interested in that.

“We have step by step built up a customer programme because this is something we want to do in the future, we want to run some cars and maybe think about the business side of it.

"It is a good opportunity to get the experience of it and in the past it has been one event, but now there would be more events coming if there is a driver hiring the vehicle. It would be interesting for us.

“That fourth car that is a rental option is 100% for business - we are not targeting to score points. We have got some requests but we have not made any decision at this point.”

Latvala also reiterated that the team had interest from drivers looking to claim the third driver seat vacancy following Esapekka Lappi’s decision love the role to join Hyundai.

However, Katsuta’s consistent displays this year proved to the team that the Japanese driver had proved he deserved the drive alongside Ogier.

“Yes of course when Ott [Tanak] left Hyundai and then there was the speculation about Esapekka going to Hyundai it was at that time I received phone calls and emails about the position,” Latvala added.

“The drivers that needed a seat were of course contacting us as we had something available.

“We decided to go this way and not sign an extra driver because we think Taka is ready to take that step. We were very confident and happy with this.”

It is anticipated that Ogier will start his partial season at January's Monte Carlo season opener, while Katsuta is likely to step into the third car for the first time at Rally Sweden in February.

shares
comments

Related video

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up
Previous article

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up
WRC

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch
WRC

Lappi, Breen complete Hyundai 2023 WRC switch

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Rally Japan Prime
WRC

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota denies it lacked "strong competition" in WEC title battle Bahrain
WEC

Toyota denies it lacked "strong competition" in WEC title battle

Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Latest news

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea ended a 24-race winless run in World Superbike after coming out on top in a wet/dry opening race of the weekend at Phillip Island.

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole

Alvaro Bautista scored only the second pole position of his title-winning World Superbike season after beating Jonathan Rea to the top spot in qualifying for this weekend's season finale at Phillip Island.

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.