Hyundai looking at several drivers to create WRC talent pool
Hyundai boss Cyril Abiteboul says the team is assessing several drivers as it looks to create a pool of young World Rally Championship talent to utilise for the future.
The team is currently searching for at least one driver to join its WRC ranks to share the third i20 N with Dani Sordo following the tragic loss of Craig Breen in a Rally Croatia testing accident in April.
Hyundai WRC2 driver Teemu Suninen and WRC2 champion Emil Lindholm have been linked to the drive, with the former testing an i20 N at the team’s Finland test base prior to last weekend’s visit to Sardinia.
When asked for an update on the team’s driver situation for the third car, Abiteboul confirmed that the team is currently assessing several drivers, admitting that the squad needs to sign more than one driver for its future plans.
The former Renault Formula 1 boss also indicated that now its has signed a new technical director in Francois-Xavier Demaison, the team’s next priority is to develop drivers with an announcement linked to these plans expected later this month.
"One thing that I can confirm is we have tested Teemu last week and he is already part of the family, so it is a natural thing to do and was always going to be the plan," Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.
“There is more to announce when it comes to drivers. My first priority was the technical director and the next priority once we have plan about how we develop the car, will be how do we develop drivers and we will be announcing something in relation to that in June.
“We are looking at a few [drivers] but we need more than one anyway because if you look at what has happened to our team this year and what is also going to happen to our team, and if you look at the next 18-month cycle, we need to have number of drivers to tap into.
“I don’t want to say too much at this time. My mission is not to look at a gap filling exercise, I’m looking at this as a more strategic platform to make sure that Hyundai always has multiple choices and options among some of the best young drivers out there.”
WRC2 Podium: Winner Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, PH Sport Citroen C3 Rally2, second place Nikolay Gryazin, Konstantin Aleksandrov, Toksport WRT 2 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2, third place Emil Lindholm, Reeta Hämäläinen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
When quizzed if the team could sign more than one driver for the remainder of the year, Abiteboul replied: “Who knows?”
Regarding the vacancy in the team’s third I20 N WRC car, Suninen added: "I don’t really know and I think we have to wait and see what will happen.”
Meanwhile, Lindholm is understood to be involved in discussions regarding the drive.
“Emil could have something exciting going on. To be honest I don’t know what the situation is now but yes there is some discussions going on," said two-time world rally champion Marcus Gronholm, whose GRX company manages Lindholm.
Major works force WRC Monte Carlo Rally to move for 2024
WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal
Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home
Latest news
Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez dies in Isle of Man TT Supertwin race
Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez dies in Isle of Man TT Supertwin race Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez dies in Isle of Man TT Supertwin race
NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge
NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge NASCAR Garage 56 entry wins Le Mans GTE pit stop challenge
Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop notches up 24th win after dominating Supertwins race
Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop notches up 24th win after dominating Supertwins race Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop notches up 24th win after dominating Supertwins race
LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use
LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.