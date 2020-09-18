Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP3 in
13 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Practice 1 in
04 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Turkey / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Legend Loeb leads after opening day

shares
comments
Turkey WRC: Legend Loeb leads after opening day
By:
, WRC writer

Nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb holds the overnight lead as the FIA World Rally Championship resumes in Turkey for the fifth round of its Covid-shortened season.

The veteran Frenchman, who is driving a limited schedule for Hyundai in 2020, made full use of his advantageous road position to head the field at the opening rest halt.

Although he is not a factor in the pitched battle for this year’s drivers’ title, Loeb has won in Turkey on three previous occasions and his presence is intended to maximise Hyundai's bid to secure the WRC manufacturers’ crown.

Just 1.2 seconds behind Loeb lies his Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville, who arrived in Turkey with his title hopes in the balance after retiring from the previous two events in Mexico and Estonia. Neuville won the opening 13.9 km stage at Icmeler from Loeb by a margin of 3.3-seconds with the sister Hyundai of Ott Tanak, winner of Rally Estonia two weeks ago, just 0.2 seconds further back.

Then came the second stage, an 11.3 km run through Gokce, in which the dense clouds of dust thrown up by the WRC runners failed to clear along much of the route and penalised many drivers as they struggled with severe visibility issues.

Running first on the road with no such problems was Toyota’s current leader in the drivers’ standings, six-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier. The French star had been sitting in fifth place after sweeping the road on the first stage but vaulted up the order into third overall.

Ogier had been 1.2 seconds behind his British team-mate Elfyn Evans but was able to jump ahead after his run, while the third Toyota of teenager Kalle Rovanpera jumed up the order from seventh to fifth. The biggest loser on the stage was Tanak, who emerged from the hanging dust in seventh place overall after losing ground to the Toyotas and the M-Sport Fiesta of Teemu Suninen.

“It feels really nice; I didn't expect to be leading tonight!” Loeb said as the cars came in to service. “At the end I tried to push, I had precise notes so I was able to do it.”

The shortened rally itinerary, being held with no spectators present, will resume for two loops of the same three stages on Saturday and begin with the 32 km epic of Yesilbelde. As was the case in Estonia, the running order will be reversed based upon the positions at the mid-day service and on this, the roughest and most rock-strewn event on the calendar.

The Toyota and Hyundai teams can be expected to play out a highly strategic battle on Saturday to achieve the best road position.

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap Interval
1 France Sébastien Loeb
Monaco Daniel Elena
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 18'50.900
2 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Nicolas Gilsoul
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 18'52.100 1.200 1.200
3 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia
Toyota Yaris WRC 18'52.200 1.300 0.100
4 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin
Toyota Yaris WRC 18'53.000 2.100 0.800
5 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen
Toyota Yaris WRC 18'53.600 2.700 0.600
6 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Jarmo Lehtinen
Ford Fiesta WRC 18'55.100 4.200 1.500
7 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 18'55.700 4.800 0.600
8 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm
Ford Fiesta WRC 18'57.500 6.600 1.800
9 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson
Ford Fiesta WRC 19'07.000 16.100 9.500
10 France Pierre-Louis Loubet
France Vincent Landais
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 19'19.400 28.500 12.400
View full results

Related video

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy

Previous article

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Sub-event Day 1
Author Nick Garton

Trending Today

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Unfit riders just "passengers" on "demanding" Honda - Marquez

Rebellion admits wet Le Mans would be "nightmare"
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Rebellion admits wet Le Mans would be "nightmare"

Rebellion's Menezes "really surprised" to split Toyotas
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Rebellion's Menezes "really surprised" to split Toyotas

Latest news

Turkey WRC: Legend Loeb leads after opening day
WRC WRC / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Legend Loeb leads after opening day

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
WEC

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21

5
NASCAR Cup

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Latest news

Turkey WRC: Legend Loeb leads after opening day
WRC

Turkey WRC: Legend Loeb leads after opening day

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy
WRC

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia
WRC

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round
WRC

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round

Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win
WRC

Estonia WRC: Tanak revitalises title bid with home win

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown 01:43
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown

WRC: Rally Estonia SS15-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS15-17

WRC: Rally Estonia SS11-14 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS11-14

WRC: Rally Estonia SS7-10 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS7-10

WRC: Rally Estonia SS1 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.