WRC News

UK misses out on 2022 WRC round as Northern Ireland plans collapse

By:
, News editor

The United Kingdom will be absent from the World Rally Championship calendar in 2022 after plans to bring rallying’s top tier to Northern Ireland collapsed.

UK misses out on 2022 WRC round as Northern Ireland plans collapse

The WRC released a 13-round schedule last year including a tarmac TBC meeting to be held from 18-21 August, with Rally Northern Ireland strongly tipped to fill the slot.

However, Motorsport.com understands that plans to host a rally out of Belfast are no longer viable for 2022.

As a result, the UK will be once more without a WRC round this year, having been absent from the calendar since the 2019 edition of Wales Rally GB.

It is the latest blow to Rally Northern promoter Bobby Willis, who has spearheaded the bid to bring the WRC to the nation. The Belfast businessman had hoped to bring the rally to Irish shores last year but was unable to secure the £2million funding to host the event.

It has been reported that Rally Northern Ireland's plans were dealt a fatal blow when Motorsport UK sent a letter to Tourism Northern Ireland, one of the event's backers, last month stating it was unable to proceed. This occurred while funding options to host the event were still being evaluated.

BBC Northern Ireland states that Motorsport UK blamed a "lack of decision from the Northern Ireland Executive" and an "increasing financial risk of underwriting the rally" made continuing the project "unviable". The organisation did say it was "extremely disappointed" by the overall outcome.

Teemu Suninen, Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Teemu Suninen, Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

Motorsport.com has contacted Motorsport UK and Willis for comment.

The WRC was unable to provide an official statement to Motorsport.com until contracts have been secured with the event which will fill the TBC slot in the 2022 calendar. The contenders to fill the void are unclear at this point.

However, it is understood the WRC still harbours hopes to bring the championship back the UK, with its event director Simon Larkin backing plans for Northern Ireland to join the 2023 calendar.

"WRC Promoter and all of the stakeholders were extremely excited at the prospect of a rally in Northern Ireland," Larkin told the BBC.

"There is a strong history of heroes and drivers coming out of Ireland, and there is a passion for motorsport and you can see that with the motorbikes and road racing.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm, and there is also a lot of knowledge. We are certain it would have provided a significant return on investment. It is a pity and I hope we can do it in 2023."

shares
comments

Breen's confidence "still high" after WRC testing crash
Breen's confidence "still high" after WRC testing crash
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival
