All
WRC Special feature

Uncovered: M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC

By:
, News editor

This year the World Rally Championship waved goodbye to a generation of cars that will perhaps be remembered as the greatest of all time.

Born out of regulations, introduced in 2017, designed to create faster, more aero dependent, extreme WRC cars, Toyota, Hyundai, M-Sport Ford and Citroen constructed cars wild enough to be dubbed the "modern Group B."

Now the curtain has fallen on 2017 cars that wowed drivers and fans during the last five years, Motorsport.com was given exclusive access to M-Sport's Ford Fiesta to understand what made these generation of cars so special.

M-Sport's engineer Jamie McMillan offers a behind the scenes tour of the Fiesta and runs through some of changes that will adopted to M-Sport's new Ford Puma Rally1 hybrid that will contest the 2022 World Rally Championship.

