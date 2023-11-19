Subscribe
WRC Rally Japan
News

Victory in dream Toyota WRC result “special” for Evans

Elfyn Evans has declared his Rally Japan success a “special” win as Toyota achieved a dream World Rally Championship 1-2-3 on home soil.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Updated
Winners Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Evans spearheaded a Toyota domination of the 22-stage asphalt rally that hosted the final round of the WRC season.

The Welshman delivered a masterclass in changeable conditions - that ranged from extreme wet weather to snow showers - to lead home Toyota team-mates Sebastien Ogier (+1m17.7s) and two-time world champion Kalle Rovanpera (+1m46.5s).

The victory marked his third of the season, alongside Croatia and Finland, as the 34-year-old secured the runner-up spot in the championship.

Evans' success in Japan arrived exactly 12 months on from being denied a shot at securing a home win for Toyota by a final-day puncture.

"Of course, under the circumstances, it is special to win with your team-mates side by side it has been mega," Evans told Motorsport.com.

"It has been a difficult rally and I felt a bit of unfinished business after last year, so it is nice to score a result this way.

"Yeah definitely [there was pressure]. I guess it was from a finishing point of view you look like a fool if you chuck it off and honestly, it would be something so easy to do. A minor misjudgement somewhere was all it would have taken in the conditions we had."

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tomasz Kalinski

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Evans shot to the rally lead on Friday, opening up a 26.0s advantage over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville after winning stages two and three which were held in horrendous wet conditions.

Reflecting on his drives on those stages, Evans was unable to explain his pace.

"I have no idea. I thought I was going to be a minute down coming to the end of the first one it was impossible to judge," he added.

Eight-time world champion Ogier was unable to challenge Evans after receiving a one-minute penalty for being six minutes late from service on Friday night after his GR Yaris required a repair to its chassis following an impact with a barrier on stage five.

Although victory was his target, Ogier says this 1-2-3 will live long in his memory.

"Being part of moments like this is special and of course, from a personal side I came here to try to win this rally and I could think that I didn't reach my target," Ogier told Motorsport.com.

"But at the end being part of this 1-2-3 with Akio Toyoda [Toyota chairman] here and in front of all of the team, it makes it very easy to forget that I didn't reach the perfect target. It is a moment I will remember from my career."

