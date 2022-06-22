Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed Next / Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival
WRC Video

Video: How Hyundai prepares for a WRC event

The World Rally Championship is a travelling circus and unlike circuit racing where teams operate out of pitlanes, rally teams are required to set up camp in temporarily constructed service parks.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

While in Formula 1, teams are equipped with fancy motorhomes, the WRC is no different with its top teams Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport-Ford operating out of their own brand of impressive temporary structures.

To run a fleet of world rally cars sufficiently, teams need to build effectively a workshop facility at every round of the championship, before thoughts can turn to the actual event. This is required to provide an area for the mechanics and team personnel to service and manage the cars, while also entertaining sponsors and guests.

In the not too distant past WRC teams would have run out of tents and trucks, but today the game has changed with top manufacturers utilising luxurious temporary buildings. This year Hyundai Motorsport has stepped up its service park game with a state-of-the-art all-new structure that travels to European rounds of the championship.

This new two level building requires five days to construct but provides the team a luxurious home from home while it tackles the long and arduous days at WRC events. It is even furnished with luxuries such as an on-site kitchen and bakery marshalled by a team of four chefs.

Hyundai invited Motorsport.com for a behind the scenes look at its brand new travelling facility to find out how the team works during a WRC event.

Read Also:
shares
comments
M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed
Previous article

M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed
Next article

Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival

Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival Rally Kenya
WRC

Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival

M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed Rally Kenya
WRC

M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai sheds more light on Sordo/Solberg WRC 2022 schedule
WRC

Hyundai sheds more light on Sordo/Solberg WRC 2022 schedule

Sordo gets new Hyundai WRC chassis for Portugal after Croatia fire Rally Portugal
WRC

Sordo gets new Hyundai WRC chassis for Portugal after Croatia fire

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime
WRC

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Latest news

Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival
WRC WRC

Ogier: "More challenging" WRC Safari Rally will be all about survival

Video: How Hyundai prepares for a WRC event
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Video: How Hyundai prepares for a WRC event

M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed
WRC WRC

M-Sport: Permanent WRC cockpit heat solution shouldn't be rushed

Loeb expecting "complicated" WRC Safari Rally return
WRC WRC

Loeb expecting "complicated" WRC Safari Rally return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.