Subscribe
Previous / FIA closing in on WRC 2025 regulations after Estonia meeting
WRC / Rally Estonia News

Wales launches bid to host European Rally Championship round

Wales has thrown its hat into the ring to host a European Rally Championship round in a bid to bring top-level international rallying back to the UK. 

Tom Howard
By:
Hayden Paddon, Huyndai, Rali Ceredigion

The bid is centred around Rali Ceredigion, an asphalt event located around the seaside town of Aberystwyth, that is growing in stature since its inaugural edition in 2019.

This year the event [2-3 September] will host the fifth round of the British Rally Championship and a round of the FIA European Rally Trophy. Last year's rally was won by former works Hyundai WRC driver Hayden Paddon.  

However, organisers wish to take the rally to the next level, being the European Rally Championship, and have been working closely with regional stakeholders, including Ceredigion County Council, and commercial partners to secure the resources and infrastructure. 

It is hoped the event could secure a spot on the 2024 ERC calendar, which would bring international rallying back to Britain for the first time since the 2019 Wales Rally GB - the last time the World Rally Championship visited these shores.      

Wales hosted a WRC round from 2000-2019 until a loss of funding resulted in Britain losing its round of the world championship. Efforts to bring the WRC to Northern Ireland since have so far been thwarted by a lack of funding.  

Rali Ceredigion representatives attended the Royal Rally of Scandinavia ERC round in Sweden earlier this month, where they met with the championship promoter to discuss the event's future. 

"Every year we strive to innovate and drive our event forward, and fulfilling our ambition to become a round of the ERC is the next step in that progression," said Phil Pugh, chairman of the Rali Ceredigion organising team.

Petter Solberg, Phil Mills, Volkswagen Polo R5

Petter Solberg, Phil Mills, Volkswagen Polo R5

Photo by: Timo Anis

"Losing Wales Rally GB has been a significant setback for rallying in the UK and it's important that we, as event organisers and enthusiasts, do whatever we can to try and restore our place on an international championship. 

"In doing so, it would give UK competitors in supporting domestic championships a chance to pit themselves against a top-class ERC field.

"For decades, gravel stages in Wales were at the heart of UK WRC rounds. However, we can also offer a network of high-quality tarmac roads that provide a very different and unique, world-class challenge. Indeed, it's not unthinkable that Welsh public roads could see the return of WRC stars sometime in the future. 

"But for now, our target is to be an ERC round – sooner rather than later – and we're working diligently with key stakeholders such as Ceredigion County Council to secure a slot at the earliest opportunity. 

"Our visit to the Royal Rally resulted in some very useful discussions with the promoter and allowed us to see exactly what is required to deliver our strategy and make that happen."

Iain Campbell, FIA European Rally Championship Manager, added: "The WRC Promoter is regularly in conversations with interested parties to be part of the FIA European Rally Championship and it is of no secret that one of those interested is Rali Ceredigion. We will continue to hold an open dialogue to have a round of the ERC in the UK."

The bid has also gained support from Welshman and factory Toyota WRC driver Elfyn Evans, who believes this rally is worthy of a place on the ERC.  

"The UK desperately needs to get a rally reinstated back on an FIA calendar and Rali Ceredigion now looks like our best opportunity to achieve that," said Evans.

"The organisers comprise an experienced team of international competitors with great ambitions to take it forward. The stages are world-class, fast and technical with high levels of grip, making them challenging but very rewarding from a competitor's perspective."

shares
comments

FIA closing in on WRC 2025 regulations after Estonia meeting
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
FIA closing in on WRC 2025 regulations after Estonia meeting

FIA closing in on WRC 2025 regulations after Estonia meeting

WRC

FIA closing in on WRC 2025 regulations after Estonia meeting FIA closing in on WRC 2025 regulations after Estonia meeting

FIA launches WRC tyre tender for 2025

FIA launches WRC tyre tender for 2025

WRC

FIA launches WRC tyre tender for 2025 FIA launches WRC tyre tender for 2025

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Latest news

2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

SUPC Supercars
Eastern Creek

2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Supercars Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

JLOC shakes down Huracan Evo2 ahead of car's SUPER GT debut

JLOC shakes down Huracan Evo2 ahead of car's SUPER GT debut

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

JLOC shakes down Huracan Evo2 ahead of car's SUPER GT debut JLOC shakes down Huracan Evo2 ahead of car's SUPER GT debut

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Road America

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America Katherine Legge to make NASCAR return at Road America

Vasseur: Ferrari “pushing like hell” to close gap to F1 rivals

Vasseur: Ferrari “pushing like hell” to close gap to F1 rivals

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari “pushing like hell” to close gap to F1 rivals Vasseur: Ferrari “pushing like hell” to close gap to F1 rivals

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe