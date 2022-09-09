Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville pips WRC2 star Suninen to grab early lead Next / WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb wrestles lead back from Loubet
WRC / Rally Greece News

WRC Acropolis Rally: Faultless Loeb puts M-Sport on top

World Rally Championship legend Sebastien Loeb leads the Acropolis Rally after a faultless Friday morning on his return to the tough gravel event for the first time in 10 years.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

The nine-time world champion benefitted from an advantageous road position on the dusty gravel stages, but once again showed his class to win all three stages of the morning loop. The 48-year-old, partnered by Isabelle Galmiche, became the oldest driver to lead a WRC event eclipsing the record perviously held by 1979 world champion Bjorn Waldegard set in 1991.

Sitting seventh overnight, the M-Sport driver has climbed into a 6.4s lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who won last night’s super special played out in front of 64,500 spectators inside Athens’ Olympic Stadium.

M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet ended the morning third, 8.0s adrift, but 0.9s ahead of Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi, with Hyundai’s Ott Tanak fifth. The top 10 was completed by Dani Sordo (Hyundai), Elfyn Evans (Toyota), Gus Greensmith (M-Sport-Ford), championship leader Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota) and Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota).

Following Thursday night’s curtain raiser, the rally moved to the traditional gravel stages held in the mountains to north west of the capital city.

It didn't take long for the dust to cause havoc as three minute gaps between cars contributed to limited visibility.

However, it was Loeb, who made the most of his road position and experience to win the day’s opening stage, taking the overall rally lead in the process.

The M-Sport driver managed to pip his French Ford teammate Loubet by 0.8s, while title rivals Tanak and Rovanpera were third and a fourth fastest respectively, having faced the worst of the road conditions.

While Rovanpera enjoyed no issues with visibility being first on the road, he struggled as road sweeper, and with the handling of his Toyota, leaving him 2.6s adrift.

Neuville was fifth fastest, dropping three seconds in the process but was angered by the dust hanging in the air.

“We have no visibility. Suddenly it is fifth gear and full flat out and you see nothing and you don’t know where you are. It is unbelievable," said Neuville.

“We ask for more minutes [between cars], we knew the sun was low, we knew there was dust, we knew there was no wind and nobody gives a shit.”

Read Also:
Thierry Neuville was fuming at the small gaps between cars, which created a dust problem.

Thierry Neuville was fuming at the small gaps between cars, which created a dust problem.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

M-Sport’s Craig Breen completed the stage sixth quickest ahead of Evans, before a small fire broke out at the rear if his Puma at stage end, which was quickly extinguished.

Officials made the decision to increase intervals to four minutes between the cars for the next test which was also won by Loeb.

This time Loeb pipped Neuville by a second while Loubet’s strong start continued as he set time 2.6s shy to move into third overall.

After struggling on the opening test, Rovanpera lost 10.5s on Stage 3 as the Finn complained about the balance of his GR Yaris.

"I think we are just not having the right things on the car at the moment,” said Rovanpera. “ It feels like the car is not working in the low-speed sections and I think we are going to lose some time.”

Rovanpera wasn’t the only Toyota lacking speed as Katsuta, making his Acropolis debut, found himself almost a minute adrift by stage end and was at a loss to explain his lack of speed.

The morning was concluded by second pass of the day’s first Loutraki stage which saw Loeb complete a hat-trick of stage wins, although on this occasion the Frenchman shared the fastest time with Lappi.

Sordo emerged third fastest ahead of Greensmith and Loubet, who were battling brake issues with their Pumas. Neuville was sixth quickest as the Belgian lost 3.7s to leader Loeb.

There was drama for Katsuta as his tough morning was further hampered by an overshoot which cost him another 15s. Tanak also lost time without the full use of his hybrid power. However, worse was to befall Breen, who picked up a puncture and lost two minutes, dropping him out of the points, having held fifth spot.

A frustrated Breen, who has crashed out of the last three rounds, said "I seem to be getting it all [bad luck] at this point.”

In WRC2, Teemu Suninen, who began the day second overall after impressing in Thursday night’s super special, slumped to 13th and fourth in class behind Emil Lindholm, Nikolay Gryazin and Yohan Rossel.

Prior to the action beginning this morning, WRC released statement acknowledging the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The whole WRC community joins the world in mourning Her Majesty's loss and we send our condolences to the British Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth." read the statement.

It is understood organisers are discussing plans for a formal tribute during the event. WRC cars are already carrying tributes to the championship’s PR and communications manager Mark Wilford, who sadly lost a battle with illness last week.

The rally continues this afternoon with crews scheduled to tackle a further three stages.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville pips WRC2 star Suninen to grab early lead
Previous article

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville pips WRC2 star Suninen to grab early lead
Next article

WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb wrestles lead back from Loubet

WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb wrestles lead back from Loubet
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement Rally Greece
WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement

WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb retires on Saturday morning, Loubet suffers puncture Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb retires on Saturday morning, Loubet suffers puncture

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Latest news

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement
WRC WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement

Thierry Neuville heads into the final day of the World Rally Championship's Acropolis Rally leading Ott Tanak, as Hyundai ended a highly attritional Saturday occupying a potential podium lockout.

WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb retires on Saturday morning, Loubet suffers puncture
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb retires on Saturday morning, Loubet suffers puncture

Sebastien Loeb has retired from the lead of the Acropolis Rally after suffering a mechanical issue during a hectic morning that included a puncture for M-Sport teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet.

Paddon launches home WRC campaign
WRC WRC

Paddon launches home WRC campaign

The covers have come off the Rally2-spec Hyundai that local hero Hayden Paddon will drive at Rally New Zealand next month.

Loeb impressed by rising WRC star Loubet after Acropolis lead tussle
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Loeb impressed by rising WRC star Loubet after Acropolis lead tussle

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb says Pierre-Louis Loubet has taken a “big step” forward in his World Rally Championship career following the M-Sport duo’s intense battle for the Acropolis Rally lead.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.