Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb retires on Saturday morning, Loubet suffers puncture Next / Tanak not expecting Neuville to move over to help WRC title bid
WRC / Rally Greece Stage report

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2-3 after Lappi retirement

Thierry Neuville heads into the final day of the World Rally Championship's Acropolis Rally leading Ott Tanak, as Hyundai ended a highly attritional Saturday occupying a potential podium lockout.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

After starting the day in fourth, Neuville survived Saturday’s six stages to hold a 27.9s margin over teammate Tanak, who inherited second following Esapekka Lappi’s retirement on the penultimate stage.

A mechanical issue for Lappi’s Toyota handed Hyundai a 1-2-3 with Dani Sordo 52.9s back in third, as the South Korean marque clean swept Saturday’s stages.

The leaderboard suffered a severe shake up across the day as overnight leader Sebastien Loeb retired due to an alternator issue after the day’s first test. Loeb’s M-Sport teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet then suffered a puncture that dropped him from second to seventh, although the Frenchman managed to recover to fifth after retirements for sixth-placed Gus Greensmith and Lappi.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans completed the loop in fourth, a minute in arrears, but ahead of Loubet and Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta following a spin for the Japanese in Stage 13. Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera is outside the the points-paying positions, some 16m04.1s adrift, after losing time due to damage caused from a brush with a tree during the morning.

WRC crews faced searing hot temperatures heading into the afternoon loop, which put the drivers and Rally1 cars under a significant strain.

After the morning witnessed Loeb, Loubet and Rovanpera hit trouble, the attritional nature of the rally continued before the afternoon’s first stage.

M-Sport privateer Jourdan Serderidis suffered a hybrid issue on the road section towards Stage 11, which ended his day prematurely. Worse was to follow as M-Sport full-timer Greensmith slowed early into the stage before being forced to pull over 1.7km into the 33.2km Pyrgos test.

The British driver, who started the stage in sixth overall, exited the vehicle to inspect the engine bay of his Puma before confirming the issue was terminal.

Af the front, Neuville extended his lead by claiming a third consecutive stage win as he pipped Evans by 2.4s. Importantly, he was also faster than closest pursuer Lappi - as well his teammates Tanak and Sordo - to edge his rally lead out to 37.4s.

It wasn’t plain sailing for all the Hyundai drivers however, as Neuville, Tanak and Sordo all appeared to suffer from a suspected battery overheating issue that prevented the trio from completing stage end interviews.

After a morning puncture, Loubet lost more time in Stage 11 when he was distracted by an engine issue and ran wide at a hairpin, but Greensmith’s demise ensured he moved up to sixth overall despite the error. Loubet also had to battle an intermittent power steering problem.

The leaderboard changed again on Stage 12. Lappi’s GR Yaris suddenly slowed to halt 2.2km into the 17.42km stage, due to a suspected fuel pump problem. He managed to crawl to the stage end but lost 13 minutes, dropping him out of the overall top 10. He failed to reach Stage 13 and retired for the day.

Lappi’s retirement elevated Hyundai into a 1-2-3 headed by Neuville, with Tanak assuming second ahead of Sordo.

Sordo, making only his third appearance of the season, went on to further cement his position by winning Stage 12 by 1.7s from Tanak, who took 4.4s out of leader Neuville.

Tanak turned up the heat on his teammate Neuville by winning the day’s final stage as he took another 6.3s out of the Belgian.

“It has been a great day for us,” said Neuville. “A bit of a hard one this afternoon with some trouble with the car, but we survived and we are here now.”

Evans clocked the third fastest time, despite dropping several seconds due to a hybrid issue that delayed his stage start.

Rovanpera completed the afternoon losing more time, but the Finn had elected to cruise through the stages after his mistake during the morning.

"It was pretty shit to be honest,” said Rovanpera as he summed up his day. “Could have been a bit better if I didn't make the mistake, but it's done now. I can't change things.”

In WRC2, Emil Lindholm leads class by 44.6s from Nikolay Gryazin.

Three more stages await the crews to conclude the Acropolis Rally on Sunday.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb retires on Saturday morning, Loubet suffers puncture
Previous article

WRC Acropolis Rally: Loeb retires on Saturday morning, Loubet suffers puncture
Next article

Tanak not expecting Neuville to move over to help WRC title bid

Tanak not expecting Neuville to move over to help WRC title bid
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Tanak critical of Hyundai WRC team orders that denied “fair fight” Rally Greece
WRC

Tanak critical of Hyundai WRC team orders that denied “fair fight”

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville wins in historic Hyundai 1-2-3 Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville wins in historic Hyundai 1-2-3

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Latest news

Tanak critical of Hyundai WRC team orders that denied “fair fight”
WRC WRC

Tanak critical of Hyundai WRC team orders that denied “fair fight”

Ott Tanak says it was a shame to be denied a “fair fight” for the Acropolis Rally Greece victory after criticising Hyundai Motorsport's decision to deploy team orders.

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville wins in historic Hyundai 1-2-3
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville wins in historic Hyundai 1-2-3

Thierry Neuville survived a brutal Acropolis Rally Greece to end his World Rally Championship victory drought and head a history-making maiden 1-2-3 for Hyundai Motorsport.

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville closes on win as Hyundai deploys team orders
WRC WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally: Neuville closes on win as Hyundai deploys team orders

Hyundai remains on course to score a maiden World Rally Championship podium lockout at Acropolis Rally Greece as Thierry Neuville headed Ott Tanak on Sunday morning.

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally
WRC WRC

M-Sport focus on NZ prep after “deflating” WRC Acropolis Rally

M-Sport has confirmed Sebastien Loeb won’t rejoin the Acropolis Rally given the tight turnaround to ensure its cars are prepared in time for Rally New Zealand.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.