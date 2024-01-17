Subscribe
WRC
News

WRC champion Rovanpera eyeing 24-hour circuit racing debut

World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera could be set to make his endurance racing debut this year in the Fuji 24 Hours in Japan.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Rovanpera has declared an interest in taking part in circuit racing events this year after announcing plans to contest a part-time WRC campaign this season to “recharge his batteries”, before making a full-time return in 2025.

The 23-year-old double WRC champion revealed at last month’s FIA Prize Gala that he would like to test a GT car, and now he has been presented with an opportunity to race in the Super Taikyu Series' 24 hours race at Fuji Speedway on 25-26 May.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda revealed during a talk show at the Toyota Auto Salon that Rovanpera would drive a Toyota GR86 concept run by Toyoda’s own team ROOKIE Racing.

Rovanpera’s WRC schedule is yet to be fully finalised, although it is expected that Rally Sweden in February will mark his first round after sitting out next week’s season opener in Monte Carlo. 

Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala has confirmed that Rovanpera does have an opportunity to compete in the Fuji race, but it is yet to be fully finalised. Latvala is also likely to compete in the race again, having done so the last two years, driving a hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Corolla.

#32 ORC ROOKIE Corolla H2 concept

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#32 ORC ROOKIE Corolla H2 concept

“This [endurance racing] is where Kalle has a huge interest. Before Rally Japan last year, we visited one of these events in the Super Taikyu series and when Kalle came into the pits and saw all the cars and the ROOKIE Racing team he got quite excited, and he asked Akio if he could join, and Akio said yes. The opportunity is there if everything is matching time-wise,” Latvala told Motorsport.com.

“The idea was that he would be running [in car 28] and it is 90% there but there is still a question mark over his timetable. Akio would be very happy to see Kalle over there.

“Endurance racing is something I personally like a lot and I think Kalle will as well. This car, the GR86, is already a fast car. But with Kalle being good on tarmac, and he can do drifting, so I’m sure he will do really well on the race circuit.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Hyundai reveals upgraded 2024 WRC challenger
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai reveals upgraded 2024 WRC challenger

Hyundai reveals upgraded 2024 WRC challenger

WRC

Hyundai reveals upgraded 2024 WRC challenger Hyundai reveals upgraded 2024 WRC challenger

M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan

M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan

WRC
M-Sport Ford Puma unveil

M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan M-Sport outlines 2024 Puma WRC development plan

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Kalle Rovanperä
More from
Kalle Rovanperä
What Rovanpera’s decision to go part-time means for the WRC

What Rovanpera’s decision to go part-time means for the WRC

WRC
Rally Japan

What Rovanpera’s decision to go part-time means for the WRC What Rovanpera’s decision to go part-time means for the WRC

Why Rovanpera wanted a part-time WRC 2024 campaign

Why Rovanpera wanted a part-time WRC 2024 campaign

WRC
Rally Japan

Why Rovanpera wanted a part-time WRC 2024 campaign Why Rovanpera wanted a part-time WRC 2024 campaign

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Latest news

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

Indy IndyCar

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

F3 FIA F3

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans

Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Prime
Prime
WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Japan

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe