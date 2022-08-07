Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lappi frightened by “crazy” lack of vision caused by windscreen crack Next / WRC Finland: Tanak sees off Rovanpera to claim remarkable win
WRC / Rally Finland Stage report

WRC Finland: Tanak edges away from Rovanpera

Ott Tanak laid down a marker to World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera as the Hyundai driver edged closer to a remarkable victory at Rally Finland on Sunday morning.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

Tanak was true to his word as he continued his maximum attack approach to extend his lead over Rovanpera to 10.3s across the first loop of stages that marked the final day of the iconic gravel rally.

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi maintained third position but was back to almost full speed, now equipped with a brand new windscreen after being forced to run most of Saturday afternoon with impaired vision.

The Finn ended the loop 50.6s adrift while teammate Elfyn Evans backed off to preserve fourth ahead of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville. Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta, and M-Sport Ford duo Gus Greensmith and Pierre-Louis Loubet completed the top eight with two stages remaining.

Tanak set his stall out comprehensively when the action resumed as the two-time Rally Finland winner picked up where he left off, and blasted through the opening stage. The Estonian punched out a blistering time to end the test 1.9s faster than Rovanpera.

"That was definitely full gas,” said Tanak, who picked up damage to the front grill of his i20 N in the stage. “Happy to be here and that was much-needed this morning. We need to keep a good pace but it was a nice feeling.”

Rovanpera did all he could to try to cut into Tanak's lead on his pass but admitted his run wasn’t perfect.

“There is not much more I can do,” said Rovanpera. “We had a pretty clean stage and the small road is cleaning quite a lot. I tried to be fast but for sure it was not a perfect stage from me.”

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Neuville emerged with the third-fastest time as the Belgian showed signs of improved pace in the i20 N, finishing ahead of Lappi and Evans, although the pair had elected not to take any unnecessary risks.

Despite battling a lack of grip, Greensmith produced a solid effort to pull clear of teammate Loubet to seemingly secure seventh spot overall.

Fellow stablemate Craig Breen returned to the fray after the M-Sport team repaired the Irishman's Puma overnight after being forced to retire from Saturday’s action.

Tanak and Rovanpera continued their fight on Stage 20 which acts as the rally ending power stage this afternoon.

Incredibly the pair headed the timesheets setting identical times to share the stage win for the second occasion during this event. However, it was here Rovanpera appeared to concede defeat to Tanak after the test.

"I can go quicker if I take the risks, but I am not willing to take it,” said Rovanpera.

“It does not make any difference for me - if I take a crazy risk to be a few seconds faster then I can have the same time as Ott. It's not worth it.”

A second pass of the morning stages await the crews later today.

shares
comments

Related video

Lappi frightened by “crazy” lack of vision caused by windscreen crack
Previous article

Lappi frightened by “crazy” lack of vision caused by windscreen crack
Next article

WRC Finland: Tanak sees off Rovanpera to claim remarkable win

WRC Finland: Tanak sees off Rovanpera to claim remarkable win
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium Rally Finland
WRC

Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC Rally Finland
WRC

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime
WRC

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Latest news

Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium
WRC WRC

Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium

Esapekka Lappi described his WRC Rally Finland podium as one of the strangest ever after a roll required an emergency trip to a lake to repair his damaged Toyota.

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC
WRC WRC

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC

Ott Tanak labelled victory at Rally Finland as the most satisfying of his World Rally Championship career.

WRC Finland: Tanak sees off Rovanpera to claim remarkable win
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Finland: Tanak sees off Rovanpera to claim remarkable win

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak held off runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera to claim a stunning victory at Rally Finland.

WRC Finland: Tanak edges away from Rovanpera
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Finland: Tanak edges away from Rovanpera

Ott Tanak laid down a marker to World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera as the Hyundai driver edged closer to a remarkable victory at Rally Finland on Sunday morning.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.