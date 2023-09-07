Subscribe
Previous / FIA president reveals Subaru WRC comeback talks Next / WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires
WRC / Rally Greece News

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims early lead with super special win

World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera has claimed the early advantage at the Acropolis Rally after winning Thursday night’s Athens super special stage.

Tom Howard
By:
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

The Toyota driver set the pace on the 1.48km asphalt stage, held in front of a bumper crowd that had congregated around the Athens harbour.

The stage was the first competitive running for WRC crews after organisers were forced to cancel the shakedown stage in host city Lamia due to the effects of Storm Daniel.

Torrential rain and thunderstorms have caused flash flooding across Greece but organisers remain confident the rally can continue safely.

Rovanpera wasted little time in getting up to speed on the rally’s opening stage, posting a time 0.3 seconds faster than nearest rival, Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi.

“I have to hope that the conditions are better for me than they normally are in the dry,” said Rovanpera, who will start Friday’s action first on the road.

“After the disappointment in Finland, I want to do a good rally and we have to fight for it.”

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville was third fastest, a tenth slower than his team-mate but is feeling confident about his chances.

“I haven’t felt this good for a long time in the car, so I am looking forward,” said Neuville.

“We had great speed in the last two events, that’s for sure and there is more to come.”

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Dani Sordo ensured there were three Hyundais in the top four, 0.5s adrift of Rovanpera.

Ott Tanak led M-Sport-Ford’s charge in fifth, 0.6s faster than eight-time world champion Sebastian Ogier, who is making his first WRC start since winning Safari Rally Kenya in June.

Ogier’s Toyota team-mate Takamoto Katsuta posted an identical time to share sixth position.

M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet was seventh while Elfyn Evans, Rovanpera’s main title rival, could only muster the 12th fastest time, 2.8s shy of the pace.

Evans ended the stage behind WRC2 runners Andreas Mikkelsen, Nikolay Gryazin and Marco Bulacia.

"We have to see what is possible - I don’t think anyone knows what is in front of them, so we just have to deal with it as we see it," said Evans looking ahead to Friday’s stages.

The rally will head 200km north west on Friday as crews prepare to tackle five gravel stages comprising 102km.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

FIA president reveals Subaru WRC comeback talks

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive

Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive

WRC
Rally Greece

Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive

WRC Greece: Neuville holds off Ogier to maintain narrow lead

WRC Greece: Neuville holds off Ogier to maintain narrow lead

WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Neuville holds off Ogier to maintain narrow lead WRC Greece: Neuville holds off Ogier to maintain narrow lead

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Kalle Rovanperä More from
Kalle Rovanperä
Rovanpera fully recovered from WRC Finland crash injuries

Rovanpera fully recovered from WRC Finland crash injuries

WRC
Rally Greece

Rovanpera fully recovered from WRC Finland crash injuries Rovanpera fully recovered from WRC Finland crash injuries

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

WRC
Rally Finland

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Toyota Racing More from
Toyota Racing
How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

WRC
Rally Finland

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

Toyota outlines long-term commitment to WRC

Toyota outlines long-term commitment to WRC

WRC

Toyota outlines long-term commitment to WRC Toyota outlines long-term commitment to WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Latest news

How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes

How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes

F1 Formula 1

How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes

Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument

Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument

F1 Formula 1

Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument

KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows true success of European marques

KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows true success of European marques

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP

KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows true success of European marques KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows true success of European marques

Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive

Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe