Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture Next / Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling
WRC / Rally Japan News

WRC Japan: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to upset Toyota homecoming

Thierry Neuville headed a Hyundai 1-2 at Rally Japan as the South Korean marque scored its fifth victory of the World Rally Championship season.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC Japan: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 to upset Toyota homecoming
Listen to this article

Neuville briefly came under pressure from Toyota’s Elfyn Evans on Sunday morning before a puncture for the latter on Sunday morning gifted Neuville a golden opportunity to prevent Toyota from scoring a victory on home soil.

Despite a late heavy rain shower, Neuville and co-driver Wydaeghe went on to score their second win of the season by 1m11.1s from team-mate Ott Tanak, competing his his final outing for Hyundai.

Home hero Takamoto Katsuta headed Toyota’s charge in third ((2m11.3s) to claim his second podium of the season.

Japan’s return to the WRC schedule after 12 years away provided an all-new challenge to crews courtesy of a new 19-stage all asphalt event based around Toyota City. The narrow and twisty roads offered little room for error testing crews to the limit.

The rally quickly evolved into a head-to-head between Neuville and Evans with the pair sharing the lead at Friday’s midday service.

Evans managed to pull clear of Neuville by 3.0s come the end of a shortened Friday itinerary after organisers were forced to cancel Stage 3 and Stage 7.

Evans continued to extend his lead on Saturday morning as the gap increased to 6.5s before a charging Neuville overhauled the Welshman in the afternoon to open up a 4.0s advantage heading into Sunday.

The lead was reduced to 0.6s on Sunday morning before Evans suffered a puncture which allowed Neuville to complete a comfortable win. Evans was left to settle for fifth (3m14.8s) after losing significant time in the treacherous wet conditions, having gambled on slicks at the start of the day.

Neuville’s victory set a new benchmark for most wins in a single WRC season for Hyundai. The marque further outlined its strong second half to the season with Tanak finishing second.

The Estonian was unable to consistently match the pace of Neuville and Evans at the front having struggled to find the sweet spot in his i20 N. The 2019 world champion also battle a loss of hybrid power during Friday.

Katsuta produced a solid drive throughout his home event with his only blemish an error at junction that resulted in a brief run up a grass bank. The Japanese climbed up the leaderboard after trouble struck all three of his Toyota team-mates.

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier emerged as the early rally leader on Thursday after winning the opening test.

But his victory hopes were ended after Friday’s second stage when his GR Yaris suffered a puncture that cost the Frenchman and his new co-driver Vincent Landais almost three minutes. The pair managed to recover to fourth by the end of the rally (2m23.6s), scoring five stage wins in the process.

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith led the Ford team’s hope to claim sixth overall after team-mate Craig Breen crashed on Stage 4, which brought out the red flags and severely damaged the barriers, that forced the second pass to be cancelled.

Stage 4 became a talking point of the rally as a civilian car managed to venture onto a live stage, breaching safety protocols which prompted an FIA investigation.

Breen rejoined the rally on Saturday and a decision to take four wet tyres on Sunday helped the Irishman to the final powerstage win of the season. 

It proved to be a difficult rally for new world champion Kalle Rovanpera, who briefly held the lead after Stage 2.

The Finn’s event unravelled on Saturday when he understeered into a rock face and picked up a front right puncture. A subsequent knock to another wheel cost him more time, rendering Sunday a test day as he finished 12th overall, two spots behind ex-Formula 1 driver and WRC2 debutant Heikki Kovalainen.

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo was the only Rally1 retirement following a spectacular fire on Stage 2 that completely destroyed his i20 N.

In WRC2, Gregoire Munster made the most of Sunday’s wet conditions to snatch a maiden class win from Teemu Suninen. Emil Lindholm finished third which was enough to claim the championship after rival Kajetan Kajetanowicz retired following a heavy crash on Friday. 

shares
comments
WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture
Previous article

WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture
Next article

Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling

Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC win on Toyota's home soil provided extra motivation for Hyundai Rally Japan
WRC

WRC win on Toyota's home soil provided extra motivation for Hyundai

Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling Rally Japan
Video Inside
WRC

Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Rally Spain Prime
WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Latest news

Russell unaware of F1 water leak that Mercedes feared would cost Brazil win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unaware of F1 water leak that Mercedes feared would cost Brazil win

Mercedes feared a water leak on George Russell’s car could have denied him Formula 1 victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix, but opted not to inform him of the issue.

Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez F1 spot at Interlagos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez F1 spot at Interlagos

Max Verstappen says he had “my reasons” why he didn’t give Sergio Perez a place back at the end of the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix and ignored team orders.

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2

George Russell won the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on Sunday, the 21st round of the Formula 1 World Championship, leading home a Mercedes 1-2 for his maiden F1 victory.

Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP

George Russell said the "memories came flooding back" as his first-ever Formula 1 grand prix win with Mercedes in Brazil left him "speechless".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.