WRC launches new 24/7 television platform
The World Rally Championship has launched its new 24/7 television service.
As previously reported, the WRC Promoter revealed plans in May last year to revamp its visual platform, known as Rally.TV, in a bid to grow the discipline in new markets.
"We want to reach new markets, we want to enter new markets and implement in new countries so this is our plan to develop the TV so we are very, very confident," said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel at Rally Portugal in May.
Rally.TV will expand on the WRC + All Live platform that was launched in 2018 but will now broadcast every stage of the European Rally Championship and races from the World Rallycross Championship.
In addition to the live and on-demand coverage, the channel will also produce special behind-the-scenes features, interviews, documentaries and broadcast classic rally footage.
The brand-new app, available on all devices, will broadcast in HD and on demand.
The schedule for the opening day of Rally.TV includes action from last weekend's Rally Sweden, WRC season reviews, special documentaries about eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier and the history of the WRC car, and a programme devoted to one of the WRC's most famous stages - Ouninpohja.
The first phase of the Rally.TV project has been launched through the championship's subscription WRC + service with monthly and season passes available to purchase through the championship's official website.
Rally.TV is however set to evolve as the season progresses with the championship hinting at further developments to be revealed mid-year.
"The 24/7 channel is just the beginning of the Rally.TV experience, with new and exciting features set to be continually implemented throughout 2023," read a statement from WRC's Rally.TV launch.
"Rally.TV is set to break cover in mid-2023, providing even more content for rally fans worldwide."
Subscription costs will remain the same as those currently in place for the existing WRC + service, with an annual pass costing £99.99 and a monthly pass at £10.99.
