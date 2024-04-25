WRC looking to add F1-style team radio to TV broadcasts
Introducing Formula 1-style live team radio to television broadcasts is being investigated by the World Rally Championship and could come into force by next year.
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
The WRC Promoter is keen to improve the championship’s ability to tell stories to its viewers during events and has appointed a special consultant who will begin work on the team radio concept from next month’s Rally Portugal.
Live team radio is utilised by several motorsport categories with F1 perhaps leading the way with the aspect of the broadcast hugely popular among its audience. In the WRC, every stage is currently broadcast live through Rally.TV, but viewers only hear from the crews at stage ends, and when action or incidents occur during a stage, the audience is often left in dark as to what has happened.
“I think from our point of view we need to take a bit more of a direct role in storytelling and we need to integrate ourselves a bit better,” WRC event director Simon Larkin told media including Motorsport.com.
“I think we need to find different opportunities to bring the characters out of the drivers rather than going to them 20 seconds after they have finished a stage.
“We have a new concept for next year that we’re working on with the teams and the manufacturers for more data out of the cars, more live interaction between the crews and their teams. At the moment, these are very expensive rally cars and my rental car has better connectivity than these very expensive rally cars. It is all there on the cars and I think there is a better technological story we can tell about these cars and what goes into them.
“We have spent many years thinking teamwork in the WRC is the work between the driver and the co-driver and I think that is a little bit disconnected from the reality that there are 70 or 80 people here that are responsible for giving that driver and co-driver a car that they are able to perform in.
“We can bring out more characters; even the relationship between the driver and their engineer is something that maybe we’re missing that other sports are better at.”
Andreas Mikkelsen, Hyundai World Rally Team
Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
One obstacle in broadcasting live communication from the crews is that information teams want to keep under wraps becomes widely known to the public and their rivals.
While the concept is in its infancy, the WRC Promoter is hoping that investing in providing access to more live data from the cars - that may not be seen on the broadcast - will help secure an agreement with teams to allow live team radio in the future.
“We think the quid pro quo that we can offer to the teams is providing them with more live data, like oil pressure, water pressure and the tyre pressure monitoring system,” Larkin added.
“There are a lot of things that sometimes go wrong with these cars that maybe could have been avoided that could keep them in the rally even, if they have the ability to take different actions during a stage, during a road section, all these sorts of things. I think if we can be more involved, we can have more interesting questions at stage ends because we are ahead of it.
“Again, with the data, just because we might provide it to the teams doesn’t mean we are going to exploit some of this data on TV. It is a quid pro quo.”
Peter Thul, WRC Promoter’s Senior Director of Sport, added: “The teams are quite open to this, and it was a joint approach. There will be a point where there will be a red line, but we have to go for it. We may not get everything but at least more than we have now.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Newgarden “didn’t rehearse” emotional IndyCar press conference
Marquez says Ducati MotoGP bike adaptation "is finished"
Teams expect Sainz's F1 China qualifying incident to be cleared up
Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”
Prime
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments