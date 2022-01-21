Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leapfrogs Ogier to take lead on Friday morning
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo Leg report

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leads as Ogier fights back in the afternoon

By:
, News editor

Sebastien Loeb continues to lead the Monte Carlo Rally although Toyota's Sebastien Ogier issued a late fightback as the World Rally Championship greats continued their tussle.

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leads as Ogier fights back in the afternoon

Nine-time world champion Loeb claimed four of the day's six stages to turn around a 6.7s overnight deficit to eight-time champion Ogier into a 9.9s advantage heading into Saturday.

Elfyn Evans dropped significant time on the final stage of the day to slot back into third, 22s adrift.

Ogier started the afternoon 15.9s behind leader Loeb but a fightback on the final two stages of the day, including a win on stage 8 reignited his charge.

Loeb and co-driver Isabelle Galmiche may have added to their stage wins in the new M-Sport Ford Puma, but a hybrid power issue cost them valuable time on stage 7.

That stage however belonged to M-Sport teammate Gus Greensmith, who managed to eclipse Loeb and Ogier to record a first career WRC stage win, helping the Briton to cement seventh overall.

Thierry Neuville headed Hyundai's charge in fourth, 47.8s in arrears as the Korean marque made progress in fine-tuning its i20 N as the day progressed.

There was some joy for teammate Ott Tanak, who managed to leapfrog M-Sport's Craig Breen into sixth on the final stage of the day.

Loeb continued from where he left off in the morning, storming to a fourth consecutive stage win on stage 6, a repeat of the 18.33km test that began the day.

After dropping time in stage 5, Ogier responded with a strong effort to claw a second back from teammate Evans in the battle for second overall.

Sébastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Evans dropped a second to his teammate during the stage that saw a plastic scuttle on the bonnet of his GR Yaris work its way loose.

Greensmith, now with hybrid power again after a loss of boost in the previous stage, threatened the lead group in the early splits, before falling 4.9s shy at the stage end to log the fourth quickest time.

Tanak emerged as the top Hyundai in fifth as he slowly began to gel with the new i20 N, the Estonian managed to end stage quicker than Breen, Neuville and Toyota's Rovanpera, the latter showed signs that his overall pace was improving.

M-Sport was victorious on stage 7 but this time it wasn't Loeb on top, as Greensmith came through to score a memorable maiden stage win.

After threatening the times in the previous test, he delivered a head turning run to eclipse both Loeb and Ogier in the process.

Greensmith faced a nervous wait as Loeb, last on the road, attempted to beat the benchmark, but Loeb crossed the finish line 2.9s shy, having lost time due to a hybrid problem. The result triggered wild celebrations in the cockpit of Greensmith's Puma.

Loeb's loss of time helped Ogier whittle his rival's rally lead down to 14.4s after posting the second fastest time, 1.4s behind Greensmith, as the reigning world champion moved ahead of Evans to jump into second overall after his teammate dropped 2.2s through handling issues.

The Rally1 runners were split by just 4.7s across the 13.49km stage that saw Solberg and Rovanpera produce their best runs to date, both finishing 4.4s adrift.

While Solberg improved, his Hyundai teammates ended the test behind the Swede, as Neuville encountered a hybrid power issue.

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Bastien Baudin / Hyundai Motorsport

The final stage of the day was run in cooler and more slippery conditions compared to the previous two stages.

Despite the challenge, Ogier pushed hard, resulting in his third stage win of the event, as he applied more pressure on Loeb.

Hyundai ended the day strongly with Neuville, back with hybrid power, second fastest only 1.5s behind Ogier with Tanak third quickest.

Loeb, who had the worst of the conditions, dropped 4.5s to Ogier in fourth, ahead of Katsuta and Rovanpera.

Breen lost 9.5s on his pass reporting that a spectator with a camera tripod cost him two or three seconds.

However, Evans was surprised he had lost even more time having elected for a cautious approach that drops him to third overall.

The rally continues on Saturday with a further five stages, scheduled to begin at 0717 GMT.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leapfrogs Ogier to take lead on Friday morning
Previous article

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leapfrogs Ogier to take lead on Friday morning
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leapfrogs Ogier to take lead on Friday morning Rally Monte Carlo
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leapfrogs Ogier to take lead on Friday morning

Fourmaux's Monte Carlo hopes dashed after frightening roll Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Fourmaux's Monte Carlo hopes dashed after frightening roll

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime
WRC

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier set to announce circuit and WRC 2022 plans in February

Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"
WRC

Ogier: Monte Carlo WRC head-to-head with Loeb will be a "pleasure"

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Rally Monza Prime
WRC

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

Latest news

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leads as Ogier fights back in the afternoon
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leads as Ogier fights back in the afternoon

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leapfrogs Ogier to take lead on Friday morning
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leapfrogs Ogier to take lead on Friday morning

Fourmaux's Monte Carlo hopes dashed after frightening roll
WRC WRC

Fourmaux's Monte Carlo hopes dashed after frightening roll

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier leads Loeb as M-Sport Fords shine
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier leads Loeb as M-Sport Fords shine

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.