Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hyundai working to fix 'scary' Rally1 WRC car after Monte Carlo issues
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo Leg report

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier back ahead of Loeb as drama strikes Evans

By:
, News editor

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier reclaimed the Monte Carlo Rally lead from M-Sport’s Sebastien Loeb after a dramatic morning that saw Elfyn Evans, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak hit trouble.

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier back ahead of Loeb as drama strikes Evans

Ogier showed his class to turn a 9.9s overnight deficit to Loeb into a 5.4s lead, after winning two of the three morning stages, including a masterful display on the snow and ice of stage 11.

Loeb was unable to match his countryman in all three stages and after Stage 10 the multiple world champions held identical overall rally times, before Ogier blitzed the final morning test.

M-Sport’s Craig Breen has jumped from sixth to third overall after Evans (Toyota), and the Hyundais of Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak all encountered issues.

Evans’ podium hopes are over after a mistake on Stage 11, while Neuville suffered a mechanical problem and Tanak suffered two punctures that could end their rallies completely - with no midday service on offer at Monte Carlo.

Neuville remains fourth overall but the improving Kalle Rovanpera has shot to fifth as Tanak dropped to seventh. M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith, who was seventh, suffered a right rear puncture and misfire in stage 10 that sent him down the order.

The morning had begun with Evans lighting up the timing screens as the Welshman became the first Toyota driver other than Ogier to claim a fastest time on stage 9, held in the Monte Carlo hills.

Evans emerged 0.7s faster than teammate Kalle Rovanpera, who enjoyed his best stage performance yet in the new GR Yaris, having struggled to adjust to the new Rally1 cars.

Ogier dropped 3.9s to his teammate after admitting he was “fighting” with his car and in particular its hybrid system.

Despite the issues, Ogier left the stage with the gap to rally leader Loeb cut to 6.5s after the latter struggled with understeer from the super soft tyres fitted to the Puma.

It again proved to be a difficult stage for Hyundai as Neuville claimed it was “impossible” to drive the i20 N, with the Belgian also hampered by a radio issue that meant he could hear the conversations of his teammates during the stage.

On top of Tanak’s left rear puncture that cost him 1m16.8s, Solberg was still battling a lack of confidence with the car and fumes coming into the cockpit area. Hyundai had hoped to fix the issue that caused him to suffer dizzy spells on Friday before action began on Saturday.

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Ogier racked up his fourth stage win of the event in stage 10, taking 6.5s from Loeb to ensure the two WRC legends shared the overall rally lead.

However, Hyundai and M-Sport grabbed the headlines. First, Solberg locked up and ran off the road and down a bank leaving him beached, but luckily without serious damage. The Swede was able to drag the car out and rejoin the stage, reaching the finish 35 minutes behind the leaders, minus a front bumper.

Teammate Neuville also had trouble, checking in to a time control a minute late, incurring a 10s penalty in addition to his mechanical issue.

The final stage of the loop provided the biggest challenge of the rally to date as crews faced mix of snow and ice and bone dry tarmac on the Sisteron stage.

Toyota, M-Sport and Solberg ran with a mix of snow or studded tyres and slicks, while Neuville and Tanak gambled on slicks.

The gamble paid off for Toyota and M-Sport but it was Ogier that fared the best, claiming another stage win despite a couple of lucky escapes on the slippery snow that reduced the drivers to a crawl.

Ogier took the stage by 4.5s from Rovanpera with Breen third.

Evans produced a blistering run in the first half of the stage but he clipped a grass bank in the dry section. The resulting spin left his GR Yaris precariously beached on a steep hillside.

He attempted to rejoin, but due to the dangerous nature of the situation marshals red-flagged the stage after Loeb completed the test.

Tanak and Neuville both had moments, the former, the most significant as his i20 skipped across a narrow drop on the inside of a corner, before running into a bank. He would then pick up a slow puncture and is without a spare tyre.

Meanwhile, Neuville was only able to drive at 75% due to a mechanical issue and it is unclear if the pair will be able to complete the final two stages this afternoon.

shares
comments

Related video

Hyundai working to fix 'scary' Rally1 WRC car after Monte Carlo issues
Previous article

Hyundai working to fix 'scary' Rally1 WRC car after Monte Carlo issues
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai working to fix 'scary' Rally1 WRC car after Monte Carlo issues Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Hyundai working to fix 'scary' Rally1 WRC car after Monte Carlo issues

Greensmith now able to “prove” his speed with new WRC Puma Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Greensmith now able to “prove” his speed with new WRC Puma

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime
WRC

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Latest news

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier back ahead of Loeb as drama strikes Evans
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier back ahead of Loeb as drama strikes Evans

Hyundai working to fix 'scary' Rally1 WRC car after Monte Carlo issues
WRC WRC

Hyundai working to fix 'scary' Rally1 WRC car after Monte Carlo issues

Greensmith now able to “prove” his speed with new WRC Puma
WRC WRC

Greensmith now able to “prove” his speed with new WRC Puma

Loeb surprised to be leading Monte Carlo Rally on WRC return
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Loeb surprised to be leading Monte Carlo Rally on WRC return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.