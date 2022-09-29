Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rally New Zealand to miss out on 2023 WRC slot Next / Tanak could take a step back from WRC in 2023
WRC / Rally New Zealand Stage report

WRC New Zealand: Tanak fires first salvo in opening super special

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak has grabbed an early lead at Rally New Zealand after winning a tricky opening World Rally Championship super special stage from M-Sport’s Craig Breen.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC New Zealand: Tanak fires first salvo in opening super special
Listen to this article

The 2019 world champion benefitted from drier road conditions on a technical tarmac stage, held in the centre of host city Auckland, which marked Rally New Zealand's return to the WRC following a 10-year hiatus.

Tanak managed to pip Breen by 0.9s to win the stage, while the latter's committed effort was completed in damper conditions.

"We will see what we can do. My head was spinning in here and I had no idea where the road was going - it was not so fun, actually," said Tanak after successfully navigating through the stage's roundabout road furniture.

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was third fastest, 1.6s shy, while championship leader Kalle Rovanpera dropped 2.6s following a rare error.

The action at a spectator-filled 1.78km Pukekawa Auckland Domain stage got underway after WRC crews were treated to a traditional Maori welcome at the Auckland harbour front.

Once festivities were completed, it was Hyundai's Oliver Solberg and Toyota's Sebastien Ogier that posted the first benchmark runs as the pair stopped the clock with identical times on the board.

As the road began to dry the pair would eventually tumble down to tied eighth on the leaderboard, 4.5s adrift of Tanak.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

A strong run from Gus Greensmith resulted in the M-Sport driver briefly holding top spot until his teammate Breen took the spoils.

That time stood until Tanak fired through to demote Breen to second, while Neuville slotted into third ahead Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta. Elfyn Evans was 2.2s back in fifth.

Rovanpera had to settle for sixth after losing time having misjudged the amount of rotations around one of the roundabouts. It was a similar mistake to that of M-Sport privateer Lorenzo Bertelli during his early run.

In WRC2, former factory Hyundai driver Hayden Paddon topped the second tier by 1.2s as reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen impressed on his WRC debut.

"It was awesome to see so many people here," said Paddon. "This is just the start and we're hoping to see more people out tomorrow. It's a shame about the moisture - it made things really slippery and shiny."

The rally moves to New Zealand's more traditional fast and flowing gravel stages on Friday.

shares
comments
Rally New Zealand to miss out on 2023 WRC slot
Previous article

Rally New Zealand to miss out on 2023 WRC slot
Next article

Tanak could take a step back from WRC in 2023

Tanak could take a step back from WRC in 2023
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC New Zealand: Tanak leads Breen, Evans after Friday morning tussle Rally New Zealand
WRC

WRC New Zealand: Tanak leads Breen, Evans after Friday morning tussle

Tanak could take a step back from WRC in 2023
WRC

Tanak could take a step back from WRC in 2023

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Rally Greece Prime
WRC

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Latest news

WRC New Zealand: Tanak leads Breen, Evans after Friday morning tussle
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Tanak leads Breen, Evans after Friday morning tussle

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak ended a wet Friday morning with the Rally New Zealand lead after an intense tussle with M-Sport’s Craig Breen.

Tanak could take a step back from WRC in 2023
WRC WRC

Tanak could take a step back from WRC in 2023

Ott Tanak has hinted he could step away from the World Rally Championship entirely next year as the Hyundai driver is yet to decide his future plans.

WRC New Zealand: Tanak fires first salvo in opening super special
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Tanak fires first salvo in opening super special

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak has grabbed an early lead at Rally New Zealand after winning a tricky opening World Rally Championship super special stage from M-Sport’s Craig Breen.

Rally New Zealand to miss out on 2023 WRC slot
WRC WRC

Rally New Zealand to miss out on 2023 WRC slot

Rally New Zealand won’t be part of the 2023 World Rally Championship calendar, although organisers are targeting a return to rallying’s top flight in 2024.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.