Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC New Zealand: Tanak leads Breen after Friday morning tussle Next / Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut
WRC / Rally New Zealand Stage report

WRC New Zealand: Tanak holds slender lead over Evans, Breen retires

Ott Tanak ended the longest day of the World Rally Championship season with a 0.2s lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans following a drama-filled Friday at Rally New Zealand.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

Despite a challenging road position and changeable weather conditions, the 2019 world champion won two of the day’s six stages on New Zealand’s famous fast and flowing gravel roads.

Tanak started the day in the lead after winning Thursday’s night’s super special stage, but lost the advantage to M-Sport’s Craig Breen briefly on Friday morning, before storming back to the front on the morning’s final stage, benefitting from the wet conditions.

Tanak then relinquished the lead to a charging Toyota of Sebastien Ogier during the afternoon loop, but reclaimed the rally lead by winning the day’s final test. His charge back to the top of the leaderboard was helped by Ogier losing the rear wing on his GR Yaris, which cost the eight-time world champion valuable time. 

Evans produced a solid performance throughout to end the day second, with Ogier 6.7s back in third. 

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of the wet gravel that reduced the effects of road cleaning, to end the day in fourth. Only 7.2 separated the top four after 160km of action.  

M-Sport’s Breen had been locked in the victory battle but retired on a road section following an off in Stage 5. This left Gus Greensmith to head M-Sport’s charge in fifth ahead of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who lost time to two spins on Friday morning

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The second pass of the Whaanga Coast stage that kicked off the afternoon’s action resulted in big shake up of the leaderboard.

Ogier made the most of his road position to set a blistering time, on the now dry gravel, compared to the morning pass. The Frenchman leapt into the rally lead from fifth overall after laying down time, 17.2 faster than leader Tanak.

Evans emerged as Ogier’s nearest challenger some 8.4s back which highlighted the latter’s improved pace having struggled for grip in the morning. 

 Breen looked set to challenge Ogier before the Irishman misjudged a right hander that caught out Colin McRae in 2002. The M-Sport Ford Puma slid down a steep grass bank and came to a halt. Spectators were able to retrieve the car but 18 minutes were lost, before Breen retired on following road section.

“I know I shouldn't be doing all these mistakes, but it’s f****** tough,” said Breen.

The rain arrived for Stage 6, a second run through the rally’s longest test, although Rovanpera escaped the worst of it.

Rovanpera made the most of his good fortune on this occasion to win the stage, his first of the event to date. 

Tanak ended the pass 5.6s adrift while Ogier, minus a rear spoiler that had been ripped off by an overhanging tree branch, was third-fastest.

“That's not ideal! For sure, it could be a problem," said Ogier, who was unaware he had lost the majority of his rear wing.

Patchy heavy rain hampered Evans, Neuville, Oliver Solberg and Greensmith, the latter dropped 26.9s.

"Sounds like Kalle - getting all the good luck! I got caught in loads of rain and the tyres were so worn that I was aquaplaning everywhere,” said Greensmith.

Dry conditions returned for the final stage of the day and it was here where Tanak reclaimed the rally lead. 

The Estonian pipped Evans by 1.2s to win the stage with Rovanpera third fastest, 2.1s back. Ogier dropped 13.3s due to his lack of aero to hand Tanak a 0.2s rally lead.

In WRC2, local favourite Hayden Paddon ended Friday with a healthy 1m02.1s lead over Kajetan Kajetanowicz, while Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen held onto third in class on his WRC debut. 

The action continues on Saturday with six more competitive stages comprising 88.28km.  

shares
comments

Related video

WRC New Zealand: Tanak leads Breen after Friday morning tussle
Previous article

WRC New Zealand: Tanak leads Breen after Friday morning tussle
Next article

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error Rally New Zealand
WRC

M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut Rally New Zealand
WRC

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Rally Greece Prime
WRC

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Latest news

Tanak loses lead of Rally New Zealand with WRC hybrid boost penalty
WRC WRC

Tanak loses lead of Rally New Zealand with WRC hybrid boost penalty

Ott Tanak has lost the early lead at Rally New Zealand in the World Rally Championship after being given a five-second penalty for overusing hybrid boost on the opening stage.

M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error
WRC WRC

M-Sport WRC boss surprised by Breen Rally NZ error

M-Sport boss Richard Millener was surprised to see Craig Breen crash out of the Rally New Zealand lead battle, and is keen to understand the reason behind it.

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut
WRC WRC

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut

Reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen admitted he was “living my dream” after an impressive start to his World Rally Championship debut at Rally New Zealand.

WRC New Zealand: Tanak holds slender lead over Evans, Breen retires
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Tanak holds slender lead over Evans, Breen retires

Ott Tanak ended the longest day of the World Rally Championship season with a 0.2s lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans following a drama-filled Friday at Rally New Zealand.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.