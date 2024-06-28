All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
WRC Rally Poland

WRC Poland: Rally leader Tanak crashes out, Mikkelsen leads from debutant Sesks

World Rally Championship title contender Ott Tanak has crashed out of the lead of Rally Poland on Friday morning’s opening stage.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:

Tanak had been tipped among the favourites to win on Poland’s high-speed gravel roads, but his victory hopes came to a sudden halt on stage two [Stanczyki, 29.40km].

The Hyundai driver had started Friday with a one second lead over team-mate Thierry Neuville after winning Thursday night’s super special. 

However, Tanak was forced to pull off the road 18.3km into the test with damage to the front of his i20 N. The Estonian hit a deer which ripped the radiator out of the car. Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja were unscathed following the crash.

"Unfortunately, we hit a dear," said Tanak, who is aiming to rejoin the rally tomorrow.

"No nothing is cooked. Everything is ok apart from some parts on the car but everything is changeable."

Tanak’s exit has handed the rally lead to the third Hyundai driven by Andreas Mikkelsen, who made the most of his lower road position to win the stage.

The Norwegian’s run wasn’t completely clean after clipping a hay bale but it didn’t stop him from scoring his first stage win since Wales Rally GB 2019.

"We tried to have a good pace, there was one corner where I hit a hay bale,” said Mikkelsen. "I tried to stay in the lines as this is the only thing we can do, we just have to attack the stage." 

Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Mikkelsen was 0.3s faster than Rally1 debutant Martins Sesks, who delivered a stunning time driving a non-hybrid powered version of the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 car.

“What! Ok. That’ it," said a stunned Sesks when he was told his time that has moved him second overall, 2.2s adrift of Mikkelsen.

Reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera climbed from seventh to third overall [+7.9s] after posting the third fastest time in the stage. The Toyota driver, who received a last-minute call up to replace the injured Sebastien Ogier, was frustrated by not being able to push due to his rushed preparation for the event.

“The driving was not really good, it’s so difficult on this rally. I don’t remember the stages like I should. I can’t take any more risks because I don’t know where I’m going,” said Rovanpera.

M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux moved to fourth which he shared with Toyota’s Elfyn Evans, 8.0s adrift of Mikkelsen.    

Gregoire Munster {+12.8s], Takamoto Katsuta [19.1s] and championship leader Thierry Neuville [+21.2s] rounded out the Rally1 field.

In WRC2, Sami Pajari led the class by 6.1s from Nikolay Gryazin after overnight leader Oliver Solberg suffered a power issue with his Skoda Fabia.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Poland: Tanak tops head-to-head super special to lead
Next article WRC Poland: Mikkelsen extends lead as debutant Sesks stars

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
WRC Poland: Mikkelsen leads as spectator issues cancels stage seven

WRC Poland: Mikkelsen leads as spectator issues cancels stage seven

WRC
Rally Poland
WRC Poland: Mikkelsen leads as spectator issues cancels stage seven
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
Ott Tanak
More from
Ott Tanak
Tanak: Impossible to avoid deer collision at Rally Poland with 0.26s to react

Tanak: Impossible to avoid deer collision at Rally Poland with 0.26s to react

WRC
Rally Poland
Tanak: Impossible to avoid deer collision at Rally Poland with 0.26s to react
Tanak: Surprise Sardinia WRC win “really cruel” on Ogier

Tanak: Surprise Sardinia WRC win “really cruel” on Ogier

WRC
Rally Italy
Tanak: Surprise Sardinia WRC win “really cruel” on Ogier
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Hyundai Motorsport
More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai able to save part of 2025 WRC car plan after FIA U-turn

Hyundai able to save part of 2025 WRC car plan after FIA U-turn

WRC
Rally Poland
Hyundai able to save part of 2025 WRC car plan after FIA U-turn
Sordo’s WRC future unknown after Sardinia podium

Sordo’s WRC future unknown after Sardinia podium

WRC
Sordo’s WRC future unknown after Sardinia podium
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Latest news

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss

Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss

IMSA IMSA
Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss
Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era

Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era

Indy IndyCar
Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era
F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Prime

Discover prime content
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA