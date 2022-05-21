Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / M-Sport unsure if Loeb will rejoin Rally Portugal after shock retirement Next / Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal
WRC / Rally Portugal News

WRC Portugal: Evans extends lead, Ogier and Loeb in trouble again

Elfyn Evans extended his Rally Portugal lead over Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanpera after a drama-filed Saturday morning.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

Overnight pacesetter Evans managed to briefly extend his margin over championship leader Rovanpera after winning the day’s opening stage, before Rovanpera responded to close the gap to 10.2s.

Evans then stamped his authority on the morning to win the final stage of the loop to open up an 18.4s lead over Rovanpera.

The battle for the remaining podium spot intensified as a fired up Takamoto Katsuta leapfrogged Hyundai’s Dani Sordo into third overall. The Toyota driver ensured a provisional top-three lock out for the Japanese marque, ending the loop 1m19.7s behind Evans, but 3.5s ahead of Sordo.

Further back, nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb and eight-time champion Sebastien Ogier returned to the fray after retiring from Friday’s stages, but both encountered issues.

Loeb suffered a power loss in Stage 11 from his Ford Puma which resulted in the Frenchman exiting the rally for a second time in two days. Long-time rival Ogier also hit problems on the same stage, crashing into a bank that left him beached on a hillside.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Overcast and humid conditions with a threat of rain greeted the crews for the start of the rally’s longest day, featuring almost 165 kilometres.

Equipped with fresh rubber, Evans kicked off the morning in fine form as the Welshman stormed to his fifth stage win of the rally, beating Rovanpera by 1.3s.

It was enough to extend his overnight lead to 14.9s as Rovanpera admitted he was “maybe not clean enough in places” and hampered by the extra weight of carrying a second spare wheel. Katsuta was third fastest as he took chunk of time out of Sordo.

It proved to be a difficult stage for M-Sport as Loeb and Craig Breen struggled on the slippery gravel roads after a poor decision to run two hard tyres on the front axle.

M-Sport's Pierre-Louis Loubet lost time to half spin as he also struggled for purchase, while team-mate Gus Greensmith suffered his third puncture of the event when his front right came off the rim. Greensmith lost 59s changing the wheel which dropped the Brit from fifth overall to eighth.

Stage 11 provided plenty of drama beginning with Loeb’s losing significant engine power that saw him pull over to conduct a reset, but it failed to rectify the problem, ending his day early.

Moments later, Ogier lost control of his GR Yaris at speed clipping a bank before coming to rest beached precariously on the edge of the road. He eventually reached the stage finish once the car was recovered after the Rally1 field had driven through.

M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux suffered a spin as light rain began to fall but luckily he was able to continue.

At the sharp end, Rovanpera won the stage taking 4.7s out of Evans’s lead as Katsuta continued to nibble away at Sordo in the battle for third.

Evans issued an immediate response on Stage 12, the longest of the rally at 37.24kms, making the most of tyre advantage over Rovanpera to push his lead back out to a healthy margin.

Katsuta jumped Sordo for the third as the latter was unable to match the pace of the three Toyotas at the front.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

A strong run from Thierry Neuville helped the Belgian end the loop in fifth overall having jumped Loubet for the position. Breen reached midday service in seventh ahead of Greensmith and Ott Tanak, who is more than four minutes adrift after a pair of punctures on Friday.

The rally continues this afternoon with a further four stages.

shares
comments
M-Sport unsure if Loeb will rejoin Rally Portugal after shock retirement
Previous article

M-Sport unsure if Loeb will rejoin Rally Portugal after shock retirement
Next article

Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal

Dashboard distraction prompted rare Ogier mistake at Rally Portugal
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Portugal: Rovanpera beats Evans to take third consecutive win Rally Portugal
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera beats Evans to take third consecutive win

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory Rally Portugal
WRC

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latest news

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera beats Evans to take third consecutive win
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera beats Evans to take third consecutive win

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory
WRC WRC

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera extends lead to close in on victory

Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into lead as wet weather hits
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into lead as wet weather hits

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.