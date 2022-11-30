Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book
WRC News

WRC releases details of new 24/7 TV subscription service

The World Rally Championship has confirmed its all-new 24/7 television subscription channel will launch midway through next year.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC releases details of new 24/7 TV subscription service
Listen to this article

Earlier this season, the WRC announced plans to launch a revamped visual platform for rally fans in bid to grow the discipline in new markets.

"We want to reach new markets, we want to enter new markets and implement in new countries so this is our plan to develop the TV so we are very, very confident," said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel at Rally Portugal in May.

The WRC has now released further details confirming that the new service, named Rally.TV, will include the World Rally Championship, European Rally Championship and the World Rallycross Championship, all series run under WRC Promoter umbrella.

Rally.TV will expand on the WRC + All Live platform that was launched in 2018.

The brand new app, available on all devices, will broadcast every stage and race from the championships in HD and on demand. This will be part of a 24/7 rolling service that will also include exclusive features.

Subscriptions for the new Rally.TV service will be available for purchase from December onwards via WRCplus.com.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

Existing WRC + subscribers will be notified about the new service and can be automatically upgraded to Rally.TV.

Subscription costs will remain the same as those currently in place with an annual pass costing £99.99 and a monthly pass at £10.99.

Calendars for WRC and ERC were confirmed last week with the former featuring 13 rounds beginning at Monte Carlo from 19-22 January.

The ERC will be fought over eight rallies with the season starting in Portugal with Rally Serras de Fafe from 11-12 March, while the World Rallycross Championship is yet to release its 2023 schedule.

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

Previous article
Previous article

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book
WRC

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024
WRC

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024

Mexico, Chile and new European rally join 2023 WRC calendar
WRC

Mexico, Chile and new European rally join 2023 WRC calendar

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Prime

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier.

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
