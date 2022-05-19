Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Evans: Portugal road position no "automatic ticket" to result Next / FIA could train rally co-drivers to become F1 race directors
WRC News

WRC reveals plans to launch 24/7 rally TV channel

The World Rally Championship has revealed plans to launch a 24/7 television channel next year, in a bid to reach new markets.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
WRC reveals plans to launch 24/7 rally TV channel
Listen to this article

The plans were announced at the WRC’s 50th anniversary season gala dinner on the eve of Rally Portugal, where a host of champions from the WRC’s past and present congregated to celebrate the milestone.

WRC Promoter boss Jona Seibel teased the concept while explaining the WRC’s goals for the future during the dinner.

The exact details of how the channel will operate remain unclear at this stage, however further information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

This latest development arrives at a time when the championship is focusing on growing its profile in new markets.

“In 2023 we will launch a 24/7 rally TV channel with all of the championships, the next milestone,” said Siebel.

“We want to reach new markets, we want to enter new markets and implement in new countries so this is our plan to develop the TV so we are very very confident.

“We have an ambitious agenda, so let’s do it.”

The decision to launch a new channel, providing increased access to rallying action for fans, follows the WRC’s successful roll out of its WRC + All Live platform that was launched in 2018.

The subscription service offers extensive coverage of the WRC and the European Rally Championship, the latter having recently been acquired by WRC Promoter.

Helicopter cameras ensure blanket coverage of every WRC stage

Helicopter cameras ensure blanket coverage of every WRC stage

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

WRC All Live provides coverage of every stage of WRC and ERC rallies through the use of on-board and external cameras, and features interviews with key personnel, ensuring every moment of action and reaction is captured.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who is keen to see the WRC grow its fanbase, offered his backing to the concept.

“We have to reach more people we have to appealing to all of the people who can see the [rally] cars look similar to normal cars,” said Ben Sulayem.

“We cannot forget that this sport, yes it is about speed, but it is also about entertainment.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Evans: Portugal road position no "automatic ticket" to result
Previous article

Evans: Portugal road position no "automatic ticket" to result
Next article

FIA could train rally co-drivers to become F1 race directors

FIA could train rally co-drivers to become F1 race directors
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
M-Sport unsure if Loeb will rejoin Rally Portugal after shock retirement Rally Portugal
Video Inside
WRC

M-Sport unsure if Loeb will rejoin Rally Portugal after shock retirement

Ogier in disbelief over puncture exit from Rally Portugal Rally Portugal
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier in disbelief over puncture exit from Rally Portugal

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latest news

M-Sport unsure if Loeb will rejoin Rally Portugal after shock retirement
Video Inside
WRC WRC

M-Sport unsure if Loeb will rejoin Rally Portugal after shock retirement

Ogier in disbelief over puncture exit from Rally Portugal
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Ogier in disbelief over puncture exit from Rally Portugal

WRC Portugal: Evans leads Rovanpera after brutal Friday
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Portugal: Evans leads Rovanpera after brutal Friday

WRC Portugal: Punctures force Ogier into retirement
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Portugal: Punctures force Ogier into retirement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.