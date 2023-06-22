WRC Safari Rally: Tanak pips Ogier by 0.1s to claim early lead
Ott Tanak set the pace in the opening super special stage to claim an early World Rally Championship Safari Rally lead over Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier.
The 70th anniversary Safari Rally kicked off with a 4.48km head-to-head super special stage, lined by thousands of fans in the centre of Nairobi.
Tanak won his duel with Toyota’s Elfyn Evans by 3.3s with his effort emerging the fastest once all the head-to-heads were completed.
"[Safari Rally Kenya is] a demanding one. Let's see after Saturday. I would say this day will tell us a lot,” said Tanak after the stage win.
Toyota’s part-time WRC driver Ogier managed to see off Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi in his contest to the tune of 3.9s. The Frenchman’s effort came closest in toppling Tanak, crossing the finish line, 0.1s adrift.
Asked for his thoughts on the challenge ahead this weekend, Ogier said: “I need some Kenyan gods this weekend to help me. Luck will be needed.”
Championship leader and last year’s Safari winner Kalle Rovanpera was involved in one of the tightest head-to-heads as the Finn pipped Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville by 0.3s, Rovanpera’s time was good enough for third overall, some 2.4s shy of stage winner Tanak.
“Let's try to do the same as last year," said Rovanpera. “We just need to be steady and keep a good pace.
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
“At least the start was better," he added, referring to his almost roll in the same stage last year.
Neuville will head into Friday’s stages sitting fourth, 0.6s ahead of Evans, while Lappi’s effort put the Safari debutant in sixth.
After surviving a roll in shakedown yesterday, Takamoto Katsuta, in his repaired Toyota GR Yaris, edged Hyundai’s Dani Sordo to seventh overall. However, the Spaniard was hit with a penalty for a jump-start, dropping to 16th.
The top 10 was completed by M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet ahead of Oliver Solberg, who was the lead WRC2 runner.
The rally heads north of Nairobi to host city Naivasha on Friday, where crews will undertake six gravel stages.
Drivers expect these stages to be the smoothest of the rally before tackling much rougher sections of road on Saturday.
Related video
Loubet faced "biggest responsibility" driving Kenyan president at WRC Safari Rally
How a breakthrough Safari win established a future WRC champion
Latest news
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier leads as Zebras and tyre issue delay Tanak
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier leads as Zebras and tyre issue delay Tanak WRC Safari Rally: Ogier leads as Zebras and tyre issue delay Tanak
McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"
McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part" McLaren triple F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"
Critical rookie test for Grove Racing
Critical rookie test for Grove Racing Critical rookie test for Grove Racing
Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing
Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.