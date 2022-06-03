Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WRC drivers frustrated by “dangerous” hanging dust in Sardinia Next / WRC Sardinia: Tanak surges to the lead, drama for Neuville
WRC / Rally Italy Stage report

WRC Sardinia: Early leader Evans retires after water leak

Elfyn Evans’s World Rally Championship title hopes have suffered another blow as a water leak has forced the Toyota driver to retire from Rally Sardinia.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

The Toyota driver won Friday’s opening stage held in poor visibility due to hanging dust but on the next test the Welshman suffered a water leak on his GR Yaris.

Evans started Stage 3 with a 4.7s lead over Hyundai’s Ott Tanak before the problem struck that cost him 11.1s and the rally lead.

Last year’s championship runner-up managed to reach the stage finish but was unable to speak to the stage end reporters, leaving the stop control area using EV power. 

Toyota has since confirmed the issue will end Evans’ Friday running prematurely, and with it any hope of building upon a first podium of the season achieved at Rally Portugal two weeks ago.

The team revealed that a “big impact” had caused the issue, triggering the first retirement of the rally. 

“Unfortunately Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin have stopped for today after a big impact and water temperature warning in stage 3,” read a statement from Toyota.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota is expected to attempt to fix the issue to allow Evans to rejoin the rally on Saturday under restart regulations. 

"Disappointed to retire so early after an unexpected impact in a compression, especially as we had a good start and an early lead," tweeted Evans.

"The team will investigate the damage further in service."    

Evans’ exit coincided with Toyota teammate Esapekka Lappi winning Stage 3 to catapult from fifth overall into the rally lead with a 1.9s margin over Tanak.

M-Sport’s Craig Breen was promoted to third ahead of teammate Pierre-Louis Loubet, while championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, starting first on the road, ended the first pair of morning stages in fifth overall.  

Evans wasn’t the only driver to hit trouble in Stage 3 as M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith suffered a half spin that cost him almost two minutes as he tried to reset the car. Greensmith was able to reach the stage end but has dropped out of contention sitting almost two minutes adrift of the pace. 

Crews will repeat the two morning stages before heading back to the service park in Alghero.  

shares
comments

Related video

WRC drivers frustrated by “dangerous” hanging dust in Sardinia
Previous article

WRC drivers frustrated by “dangerous” hanging dust in Sardinia
Next article

WRC Sardinia: Tanak surges to the lead, drama for Neuville

WRC Sardinia: Tanak surges to the lead, drama for Neuville
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Elfyn Evans More from
Elfyn Evans
Evans: Rovanpera “adapted quicker” to 2022 Toyota WRC car Rally Italy
WRC

Evans: Rovanpera “adapted quicker” to 2022 Toyota WRC car

Evans: Portugal road position no "automatic ticket" to result Rally Portugal
WRC

Evans: Portugal road position no "automatic ticket" to result

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Latest news

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages

Neuville: Rally Sardinia effectively “over” after transmission issue
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Neuville: Rally Sardinia effectively “over” after transmission issue

WRC Sardinia: Tanak surges to the lead, drama for Neuville
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Tanak surges to the lead, drama for Neuville

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.