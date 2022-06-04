Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points Next / WRC Sardinia: Tanak leads Breen as Neuville rolls into retirement
WRC / Rally Italy Stage report

WRC Sardinia: Lappi crashes out, Tanak takes lead

Esapekka Lappi has crashed out of Rally Sardinia, handing the lead to Hyundai’s Ott Tanak in Saturday morning's opening stage at the World Rally Championship event.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Listen to this article

The Toyota driver started the day with a 0.7s lead over Tanak after claiming two stages wins on Friday, but a crash on Stage 10 ended his victory hopes.

Lappi was running strongly on his return to the WRC this weekend after vacating the third GR Yaris for Sebastien Ogier at Rally Portugal two weeks ago.

However, the Finn’s rally unravelled on the Saturday morning when he hit a compression that pushed the car into a rock face. A series of impacts followed as the car pinballed down a section of narrow gravel road.

The impact ripped the left-rear wheel and suspension from the car before coming to a halt on the edge of the road.

Both Lappi and co-driver Janne Ferm inspected the damage but the impact to the left-rear of the car was too significant.

 

Photo by: WRC Live

Tanak has now moved into a relatively healthy 31.8s-lead after winning Stage 10 and the test that followed.

Tanak’s i20 N showed no signs of the transmission issue that struck on Friday afternoon, before organisers cancelled the final two stages of the day due to an incident involving a WRC2 competitor.

M-Sport’s Craig Breen has now climbed to second overall but the Irishman was only 1.5s ahead of Hyundai’s Dani Sordo.

The pair leapfrogged M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet, whose front-right tyre came off the rim towards the end of Stage 10.

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera continued to struggle on the loose gravel roads, but did climb ahead of teammate Takamoto Katsuta into sixth, behind M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville enjoyed a strong start to the morning, posting times good enough for third and second on the opening pair of stages.

The Belgian could have been quicker in Stage 10 had he not stopped to avoid a dog that had found its way onto the road.

“I had a good stage," said Neuville who sat eighth overall. "But in the first kilometre there was a dog in the road so I had to slow down and turn around so I lost a couple of seconds there but at least I saved the dog.”

Crews are scheduled to complete eight stages today without a midday service.

shares
comments

Related video

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points
Previous article

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points
Next article

WRC Sardinia: Tanak leads Breen as Neuville rolls into retirement

WRC Sardinia: Tanak leads Breen as Neuville rolls into retirement
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Sardinia: Tanak leads Breen as Neuville rolls into retirement Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Sardinia: Tanak leads Breen as Neuville rolls into retirement

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latest news

WRC Sardinia: Tanak leads Breen as Neuville rolls into retirement
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Tanak leads Breen as Neuville rolls into retirement

WRC Sardinia: Lappi crashes out, Tanak takes lead
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Lappi crashes out, Tanak takes lead

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Evans to rejoin WRC Rally Sardinia to salvage points

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia: Lappi leads Tanak as organisers cancel stages

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.