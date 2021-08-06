Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC / Rally Belgium News

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

By:
, News editor

M-Sport World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help victims of the devastating floods that have hit Belgium ahead of next week’s Rally Ypres.

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

Regions of Belgium and Germany have been ravaged by some of the heaviest rainfall recorded last month, resulting in flash floods that have destroyed communities and claimed more than 200 lives. It is estimated that the cost of recovery will run into billions of euros.

Given the plight that faces parts of Belgium, Fourmaux has called on the WRC family to help raise funds for those affected by the flood ahead of next week’s Rally Ypres. 

It is the first time the famous Belgian rally will host a WRC event after COVID-19 forced its cancelation last year. 

“As I want to do more for Belgium people, I started a crowdfunding campaign to help them,” Fourmaux posted on Twitter. 

“There is nothing the WRC family can't do and I hope you will join me! Donation goes to Red Cross Belgium.”

Fourmaux also rewarded one of the many volunteers that has helped flood victims in the aftermath of the disaster, with a passenger ride during his Rally Ypres pre-event test.

 

Fellow WRC rookie Oliver Solberg has also joined forces to help the campaign, offering a pair of his driving gloves and cap to a selected individual that either shares the link to the fundraising page or donates to the fund. 

“As an extra incentive I will give away a bundle of things including my driving gloves, a cap and more to one random kind person who donates and shares this tweet,” posted Solberg. 

“Together the WRC community can come together to help those in need.”

Rally Ypres is scheduled to begin next Friday. 

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

Previous article

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

2
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

20 h
3
MotoGP

Gallery: 25 striking one-off liveries in MotoGP

4
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

5
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

4 h
Latest news
WRC stars join forces to help flood victims
WRC

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

17m
UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

Aug 4, 2021
Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery
WRC

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery

Aug 2, 2021
Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
Video Inside
WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

Jul 28, 2021
Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

Jul 26, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return 00:38
WRC
Jul 28, 2021

WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car 00:43
WRC
Jul 26, 2021

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split 01:04
WRC
Jul 23, 2021

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split

WRC: Harri Rovanpera 00:45
WRC
Jul 19, 2021

WRC: Harri Rovanpera "unsure how heart is working" after son's WRC win

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner 00:43
WRC
Jul 18, 2021

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series
GT

Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Trending Today

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi announces retirement from MotoGP

Gallery: 25 striking one-off liveries in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Gallery: 25 striking one-off liveries in MotoGP

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

Latest news

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims
WRC WRC

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC WRC

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery
WRC WRC

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.